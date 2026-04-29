Corruption cases in Singapore fall to record low

Singapore (VNA) – The number of corruption cases investigated in Singapore fell to a record low in 2025, with most offences occurring in the private sector, according to the country’s anti-graft agency.

Data released on April 28 by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) showed that 68 cases were registered for investigation in 2025, down from 75 in 2024 and 81 in 2023. This marks the lowest figure since records began in 2010. The CPIB only pursues cases when reports contain sufficient and credible information.

In total, the agency received 160 corruption-related reports last year, including 56 anonymous submissions, a decline from 177 in 2024 and 215 in 2023.​

Corruption remained limited in the public sector. Only one case involved a public official while 22 cases concerned civil servants rejecting bribes from members of the public, reflecting a strong culture of integrity within government agencies.​

By sector, construction, manufacturing, transport and storage were identified as the most vulnerable to corruption, based on private-sector cases over the past decade. A total of 90 individuals were prosecuted in 2025, including 84 from the private sector. The conviction rate stood at 100%, or 91% when cases were withdrawn after prosecution.​

The CPIB noted that corruption cases are becoming increasingly complex, often involving cross-border elements and the use of emerging technologies such as digital currencies to conceal illicit transactions.​

Despite these challenges, public confidence remains high. A CPIB survey found that 98% of respondents rated Singapore’s corruption situation as good, very good or excellent, while 97% expressed confidence in the agency’s ability to keep corruption under control.​

Internationally, Singapore continues to rank among the least corrupt countries. It placed third out of 182 countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, and second globally for absence of corruption in government under the Rule of Law Index by the World Justice Project./.

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