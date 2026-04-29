World

Corruption cases in Singapore fall to record low

Data showed that 68 cases were registered for investigation in Singapore last year, down from 75 in 2024 and 81 in 2023, marking the lowest figure since records began in 2010.

Corruption in Singapore "remains firmly under control", said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau. (Photo: AsiaOne)
Corruption in Singapore "remains firmly under control", said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau. (Photo: AsiaOne)

Singapore (VNA) – The number of corruption cases investigated in Singapore fell to a record low in 2025, with most offences occurring in the private sector, according to the country’s anti-graft agency.

Data released on April 28 by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) showed that 68 cases were registered for investigation in 2025, down from 75 in 2024 and 81 in 2023. This marks the lowest figure since records began in 2010. The CPIB only pursues cases when reports contain sufficient and credible information.

In total, the agency received 160 corruption-related reports last year, including 56 anonymous submissions, a decline from 177 in 2024 and 215 in 2023.​

Corruption remained limited in the public sector. Only one case involved a public official while 22 cases concerned civil servants rejecting bribes from members of the public, reflecting a strong culture of integrity within government agencies.​

By sector, construction, manufacturing, transport and storage were identified as the most vulnerable to corruption, based on private-sector cases over the past decade. A total of 90 individuals were prosecuted in 2025, including 84 from the private sector. The conviction rate stood at 100%, or 91% when cases were withdrawn after prosecution.​

The CPIB noted that corruption cases are becoming increasingly complex, often involving cross-border elements and the use of emerging technologies such as digital currencies to conceal illicit transactions.​

Despite these challenges, public confidence remains high. A CPIB survey found that 98% of respondents rated Singapore’s corruption situation as good, very good or excellent, while 97% expressed confidence in the agency’s ability to keep corruption under control.​

Internationally, Singapore continues to rank among the least corrupt countries. It placed third out of 182 countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, and second globally for absence of corruption in government under the Rule of Law Index by the World Justice Project./.

VNA
#Singapore #corruption #private sector #Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau Singapore
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A screenshot of an article on Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s upcoming May 1-3 visit to Vietnam published by The Japan Times.

Japanese media highlight importance of economic security cooperation with Vietnam

Japanese media viewed Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s visit as a positive and strategic step, not only for deepening bilateral relations but also for reinforcing Japan’s role in shaping a rules-based regional order, in which Vietnam is seen as a central partner in building a sustainable and flexible economic-security cooperation network amid today’s global uncertainties.

Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Panjaroenworakul (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Thailand considers plan to end 60-day visa-free stay

According to Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Panjaroenworakul, the policy, currently applied to citizens from 93 countries and territories, may be scrapped following a review of its effectiveness.

Speakers discuss at the 21st General Assembly of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ-21) in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN journalists urged to blend AI power with human values

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, actively contributed to discussions and received positive feedback from participants.

Thailand intensifies crackdown on nominee businesses

Thailand intensifies crackdown on nominee businesses

Since January 1, 2026, risk groups have been required to submit additional financial evidence before registration, resulting in a 60% reduction in nominee-risk companies in Q1 2026 to 1,373 companies from 3,511 in the same period last year.

Indonesia boosts special economic zones with skilled labour push

Indonesia boosts special economic zones with skilled labour push

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government has allocated funding for vocational training programmes tailored to the demand of enterprises operating in SEZs and national strategic projects. He stressed that synchronising labour supply and demand is essential to rapidly building a job-ready workforce.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at at the 80th anniversary celebration of the Road Transport Department on April 25, 2026. (Photo: theedgemalaysia.com)

Malaysia considers cutting road tax for diesel vehicles

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has asked the Transport Ministry to identify a suitable mechanism to implement the reduction, taking into account the impact of higher diesel prices on users, particularly sectors that still rely on diesel vehicles.