Thailand considers plan to end 60-day visa-free stay

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai Government is considering ending its 60-day visa exemption scheme to curb misuse by visitors overstaying or working illegally, while supporting more sustainable tourism growth.

​According to Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Panjaroenworakul, the policy, currently applied to citizens from 93 countries and territories, may be scrapped following a review of its effectiveness. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet soon.

​Authorities noted that around 90% of visitors stay between one and 30 days, while only about 10% remain longer. Officials said extended stays may not reflect genuine tourism purposes, with some cases linked to illegal work or activities, prompting consideration of shorter permitted stays.

​The ministry also plans to restructure the tourism sector toward sustainability, higher value and quality, prioritising revenue over visitor numbers to strengthen Thailand’s image as a safe and premium destination.

​The minister also backed the idea of an entry fee, citing examples such as Japan, where similar measures have not reduced arrivals but supported stable growth.

​The 60-day visa-free policy was introduced in 2024 under the administration of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin./.

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