Thailand considers plan to end 60-day visa-free stay

Bangkok (VNA) - The Thai Government is considering ending its 60-day visa exemption scheme to curb misuse by visitors overstaying or working illegally, while supporting more sustainable tourism growth.
According to Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Panjaroenworakul, the policy, currently applied to citizens from 93 countries and territories, may be scrapped following a review of its effectiveness. The proposal is expected to be submitted to the Cabinet soon.
Authorities noted that around 90% of visitors stay between one and 30 days, while only about 10% remain longer. Officials said extended stays may not reflect genuine tourism purposes, with some cases linked to illegal work or activities, prompting consideration of shorter permitted stays.
The ministry also plans to restructure the tourism sector toward sustainability, higher value and quality, prioritising revenue over visitor numbers to strengthen Thailand’s image as a safe and premium destination.
The minister also backed the idea of an entry fee, citing examples such as Japan, where similar measures have not reduced arrivals but supported stable growth.
The 60-day visa-free policy was introduced in 2024 under the administration of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin./.