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Bangkok achieves landmark gender equality milestone with UNDP award

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt described the award as more than a symbolic achievement, reflecting deep institutional reforms aimed at building a city where policies and services are inclusive, equitable and responsive to all citizens.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has received a UNDP Gender Equality Seal Gold award, becoming the first government organisation in the Asia-Pacific region to receive the recognition. (Photo: khaosodenglish.com)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has received a UNDP Gender Equality Seal Gold award, becoming the first government organisation in the Asia-Pacific region to receive the recognition. (Photo: khaosodenglish.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has received a UNDP Gender Equality Seal Gold award, becoming the first government organisation in the Asia-Pacific region to receive the recognition.

The certification, part of a global UNDP initiative implemented across more than 100 institutions in 30 countries, recognises outstanding efforts to advance gender equality in governance, public services and workplace practices.​

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt described the award as more than a symbolic achievement, reflecting deep institutional reforms aimed at building a city where policies and services are inclusive, equitable and responsive to all citizens.

​The city’s progress has been particularly striking. From meeting just 8% of the programme’s criteria in August 2023, Bangkok achieved a score of 94.8% in its latest evaluation, fulfilling 38 out of 40 rigorous indicators. These cover areas such as gender-responsive budgeting, prevention of gender-based violence, urban safety and workplace equality.​

According to UNDP, the achievement highlights Bangkok’s alignment with international standards and demonstrates the effectiveness of policy tools in driving meaningful change at a time when gender equality faces growing challenges globally.​

In practice, the BMA has integrated gender considerations into more than 200 city-level projects, supported by sex-disaggregated data. Initiatives include free sanitary pad programmes and the “BKK Light” project, which has installed over 30,000 LED streetlights to enhance urban safety. The city has also reduced its gender pay gap from 3.1% to 0.9%.​

Efforts have extended to inclusive healthcare and social policies. Bangkok has established 31 BKK Pride clinics, providing comprehensive services to more than 8,400 people, particularly members of the LGBTQI+ community. It has also introduced progressive workplace policies, including allowing staff to dress according to their gender identity, offering 120 days of maternity leave and expanding childcare support.​

In terms of workforce composition, the Bangkok administration has achieved near gender parity, with women accounting for 43% of employees and 50% of leadership positions.

The milestone underscores Bangkok’s role as a regional model in promoting gender equality and inclusive urban governance./.

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