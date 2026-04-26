Indonesia accelerates school upgrades, digital transformation in education

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia on April 25 reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying school renovation programmes and advancing digital transformation in the education sector in 2026, aiming to improve teaching and learning quality nationwide.

The 2026 revitalisation programme will prioritise schools affected by disasters, as well as those located in frontier, disadvantaged, and remote regions, along with institutions in severely damaged conditions.

To further support digital learning, the government plans to increase the number of Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), large 4K touchscreen displays used as digital whiteboards, to two to three units per school, enhancing modern teaching capabilities.

The Primary and Secondary Education Ministry is promoting technology-based learning, including plans to develop learning studios that will enable top teachers to deliver lessons to students in various regions in real time.

Minister Abdul Mu’ti added that distance learning must also focus on character building and competency development, with teachers playing a key role in balancing knowledge, skills, and character./.

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