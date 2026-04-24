Thailand, China to strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crime

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi have underscored the importance of enhancing security cooperation, particularly in combating transnational crime and scammer gangs that have affected people on a large scale.

Speaking to the press after their meeting on April 24, Thai government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said the two sides agreed to elevate their ties to a deeper strategic partnership and promote a Joint Action Plan aligned with the development strategies of both countries, ensuring cooperation delivers concrete results across all areas.

Security cooperation will be included among key priorities in the plan, with a focus on strengthening public safety and confidence.

Both sides also agreed to further advance cooperation towards more practical implementation, not only at the policy level but also through cooperation mechanisms, meetings, and joint activities at various levels to generate tangible and sustainable outcomes.

During his visit to Thailand from April 23-35, the Chinese Foreign Minister will co-chair the third Thailand–China Ministerial Consultation Mechanism meeting with his Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkaew, aiming to advance the strategic partnership, expand trade and investment cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international issues./.​