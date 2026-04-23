Philippines: Preparations for ASEAN Summit on track

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine Government announced on April 23 that preparations for the 48th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit are on schedule, with all necessary steps in place ahead of the event set to take place in Cebu in May.

Speaking at a press conference, Undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Office and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Executive Secretary Ralph Recto had briefed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the preparations.​

According to Castro, the government is considering adjustments to some aspects, including the possibility of moving certain sessions online, in order to streamline the programme amid austerity measures.

Earlier, President Marcos affirmed that the summit would proceed as planned despite challenges related to the Middle East, but would be organised in a “simplified” manner, focusing on key issues such as energy security, food security and migrant labour. The President said he had consulted regional leaders and received their consensus on proceeding with the meeting.​

The ASEAN Summit will take place on May 7–8 in Cebu, while ASEAN summits with partners and related meetings will be held in Manila later this year. Previously, about 650 ministerial- and senior official-level meetings scheduled to be hosted by the Philippines will be held online./.

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