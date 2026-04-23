World

Philippines: Preparations for ASEAN Summit on track

The ASEAN Summit will take place on May 7–8 in Cebu, while ASEAN summits with partners and related meetings will be held in Manila later this year. Previously, about 650 ministerial- and senior official-level meetings scheduled to be hosted by the Philippines will be held online.

The ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place on May 7–8, 2026 in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: mb.com.ph)
The ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place on May 7–8, 2026 in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: mb.com.ph)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippine Government announced on April 23 that preparations for the 48th ASEAN Leaders’ Summit are on schedule, with all necessary steps in place ahead of the event set to take place in Cebu in May.

Speaking at a press conference, Undersecretary of the Presidential Communications Office and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Executive Secretary Ralph Recto had briefed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the preparations.​

According to Castro, the government is considering adjustments to some aspects, including the possibility of moving certain sessions online, in order to streamline the programme amid austerity measures.

Earlier, President Marcos affirmed that the summit would proceed as planned despite challenges related to the Middle East, but would be organised in a “simplified” manner, focusing on key issues such as energy security, food security and migrant labour. The President said he had consulted regional leaders and received their consensus on proceeding with the meeting.​

The ASEAN Summit will take place on May 7–8 in Cebu, while ASEAN summits with partners and related meetings will be held in Manila later this year. Previously, about 650 ministerial- and senior official-level meetings scheduled to be hosted by the Philippines will be held online./.

VNA
#Philippine #ASEAN Leaders’ Summit #ASEAN Philippines
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Deputy foreign ministers and senior officials of the 11 ASEAN member states and Russia pose for a group photo. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

ASEAN, Russia prepare for 35th anniversary summit

Deputy Minister Dang Hoang Giang reaffirmed that ASEAN views Russia as one of its key partners contributing to regional peace, stability and development. He proposed enhancing high-level strategic exchanges, strengthening cooperation in priority areas such as cybersecurity, including the effective implementation of the Hanoi Convention, and expanding collaboration within ASEAN-led mechanisms.

See more

Malaysia targets 32% renewable energy capacity

Malaysia targets 32% renewable energy capacity

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation of Malaysia, said the country had achieved 31% installed RE capacity as of December 2025.

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand is ready to share its experience and successful models in green urban development with Vietnam, as the two countries share many similar characteristics, including rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, flooding, canal networks and growing demand for greener public spaces, Thai officials have said in recent interviews with the Vietnam News Agency.

KKP cuts GDP forecast, warns Thailand faces recession risk. (Photo: The Nation)

Thailand’s economy may face recession risk

In its latest report, KKP Research noted that Thailand’s vulnerability goes beyond its reliance on imported crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Disruptions to shipping routes in the Middle East could also worsen shortages of fertilisers, affecting agricultural output, as well as petrochemical feedstocks, which would impact the plastics and textile industries.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks before Thai Parliament in Bangkok. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand plans tighter, targeted fiscal 2027 budget

Thailand's fiscal 2027 budget is projected at around 3.78 trillion THB (nearly 118 billion USD), a 2% increase from the previous year, with a focus on targeted spending and cutting unnecessary expenses, according to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Fitch downgrades Philippines’ outlook to ‘negative’. (Illustrative photo: Reuters)

Fitch downgrades Philippines’ outlook to ‘negative’

The Outlook revision reflects rising risks to the Philippines' strong medium-term growth prospects from recent disruptions to public investment, exacerbated in the near-term by elevated exposure to the ongoing global energy shock.

The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. (Photo: businesstimes.com.sg)

Singapore unveils new roadmap to boost innovation in maritime sector

The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. It highlights priorities – including digital technologies, decarbonisation and operational integration – to boost resilience, productivity and innovation in Singapore’s maritime ecosystem. It also addresses structural issues such as manpower, land and sea space limitations.

Malaysia considers establishing strategic petroleum reserve

Malaysia considers establishing strategic petroleum reserve

Malaysia, which was previously a net exporter, has now become a net importer due to declining domestic production and rising consumption, with demand estimated at around 800,000 barrels per day compared to production of about 400,000 barrels per day.