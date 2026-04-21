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Indonesia warns of highly contagious measles outbreak

An Indonesian official highlighted that the main challenge in controlling measles is not the availability of vaccines, but public hesitation toward immunisation.

A health worker prepares a measles vaccine for a child at an integrated health post in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, April 6, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA)
A health worker prepares a measles vaccine for a child at an integrated health post in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, April 6, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has issued a warning over the rapid spread of measles, describing it as one of the most dangerous infectious diseases globally, with transmission rates far exceeding those of COVID-19, as the country faces a major outbreak with nearly 3,000 suspected cases and 58 clusters.

Speaking at a hearing with Commission IX of the House of Representatives at the Parliament complex in Jakarta on April 20, Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said one person infected with measles could transmit the virus to as many as 18 others.With COVID-19, initially one person could infect three to four people.

During Omicron, it could reach eight. With measles, one person can infect up to 18, or on average around 15 people. This makes it one of the most contagious diseases in the world, he said.

Despite its high transmissibility, Budi noted that measles is generally less deadly. Fatalities typically occur when the infection is accompanied by complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis, or other severe conditions.

He added that measles transmission tends to increase during periods of high mobility or seasonal changes, such as holidays and school breaks. In Indonesia, a surge was recorded in early 2026, with around 2,930 suspected cases and 58 outbreaks reported across 39 regencies and cities.

According to the official, the recent rise in cases is closely linked to declining immunisation coverage, partly due to disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many children missed routine vaccinations.To address the situation, the Health Ministry plans to implement Outbreak Response Immunisation (ORI) in high-risk areas.

The programme involves vaccinating all children in affected communities, regardless of their prior immunisation status.He added that the strategy has proven effective in curbing transmission. Once immunisation coverage increases, cases among children decline significantly, he said.

Budi also highlighted that the main challenge in controlling measles is not the availability of vaccines, but public hesitation toward immunisation. He noted that vaccine hesitancy remains a barrier although increased awareness following severe cases has encouraged more parents to vaccinate their children./.

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