World

Indonesia to halt diesel imports from July

The move is part of the Indonesian Government’s efforts to strengthen national energy independence by utilising palm oil as an alternative fuel, said Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia is set to stop importing low-grade diesel fuel from July 1 as it launches its B50 biodiesel programme, increasing the share of palm oil-based fuel in its energy mix to reduce reliance on imports.

According to Indonesian Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman, the country will shift to B50 - a biofuel blend consisting of 50% diesel and 50% crude palm oil.

The official said that the move is part of the Indonesian Government’s efforts to strengthen national energy independence by utilising palm oil as an alternative fuel.

He explained that palm oil can be processed not only into diesel but also into gasoline and ethanol, whose development is currently being accelerated.

Indonesia’s move comes amid growing disruptions to global energy supplies, especially increasing risks around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Halting diesel imports and switching to B50 demonstrates Indonesia’s proactive efforts to restructure its energy strategy, reduce dependence on external markets and strengthen domestic supply sources.

The B50 programme represents a further step beyond Indonesia’s previous biofuel policies. However, it also poses challenges related to infrastructure, costs and the capacity to meet domestic demand.

Nevertheless, with strong policy determination and abundant raw materials, Indonesia is sending a clear signal that it aims to transform itself from a fuel-import-dependent country into a model of energy self-reliance based on domestic resources./.

VNA
#Indonesia #B50 biodiesel #palm oil-based fuel #Indonesia’s palm oil Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Indonesian-branded cosmetic and personal care products are available at supermarkets and shopping malls (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia aims to master cosmetics industry value chain

Key drivers include its large population, expanding middle class, and rapidly rising demand for beauty products, especially among young consumers. The market has reached billions of US dollars and is projected to maintain strong growth in the medium term.

Illustrative photo (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Indonesia strengthens palm oil industry through sustainability certification

Indonesia’s palm oil industry is a major pillar of the national economy, with more than 16 million hectares under cultivation and crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 51.66 million tonnes in 2025. This scale has helped the country maintain its position as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of palm oil.

See more

Malaysia’s growing microplastics crisis is largely self-inflicted, driven by domestic waste, weak recycling practices and everyday plastic use, said experts. (Photo: New Straits Times)

Malaysia seeks solutions to microplastic crisis

Microplastics originating from domestic waste and wastewater are increasingly entering the food chain, posing serious threats to seafood safety and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The new mass emergency alert system SG Alert, which will be used during emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents, seen on an Apple and Android device on Apr 17, 2026. (Photo: CNA)

Singapore launches new national emergency alert system

SG Alert in Singapore uses cell broadcast technology, enabling alerts to be delivered within seconds without requiring mobile data or collecting personal information. Unlike conventional SMS, which may be delayed during network congestion or depend on internet connectivity, the system ensures fast and reliable message delivery. Alerts can be sent islandwide or targeted to specific affected areas.

Malaysia establishes ‘war room’ to ensure water security

Malaysia establishes ‘war room’ to ensure water security

The establishment of the war room reflects the Malaysian government’s commitment to shift from a reactive approach to a more proactive, data-driven one in managing national water challenges, particularly amid increasingly unpredictable weather conditions caused by global climate change

Indonesia diversifies supply sources to ensure energy security

Indonesia diversifies supply sources to ensure energy security

Indonesia is facing significant supply pressure as crude oil consumption reaches approximately 1.6 million barrels per day, much lower than the domestic production at only around 600,000 barrels per day, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports.

The Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken on Mar 1, 2026. (File photo: Reuters)

Singapore warns of cyber risks from Frontier AI models

According to CSA, advanced AI models – among the most cutting-edge systems today – can significantly shorten the time needed to identify system vulnerabilities and develop exploitation tools, reducing the process from months to just hours.

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are urgently conducting a search and rescue operation after receiving reports that a helicopter carrying eight people suddenly lost contact on the morning of April 16 in West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.