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US, Philippines, Japan launch joint Balikatan military drills

Thousands of troops from the US and the Philippines, joined for the first time by Japanese forces, on April 20 began the annual Balikatan (“Shoulder to Shoulder”) military exercises, which will run for 19 days.

Hanoi (VNA) – Thousands of troops from the US and the Philippines, joined for the first time by Japanese forces, on April 20 began the annual Balikatan (“Shoulder to Shoulder”) military exercises, which will run for 19 days.

The drills feature live-fire exercises in northern Philippines as well as in a province facing the East Sea. According to Philippine military spokesperson Colonel Dennis Hernandez, Japan has deployed 1,400 troops who are expected to use Type 88 cruise missiles to strike a target ship off Paoay in the country’s north.

More than 17,000 personnel from land, air and naval forces are taking part, similar to last year’s scale. The exercises also include contingents from Australia, New Zealand, France and Canada.

Speaking ahead of the opening ceremony, US exercise spokesperson Colonel Robert Bunn described Balikatan as an opportunity to demonstrate the strong alliance between the US and the Philiippines, as well as their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region./.

VNA
#military exercises #US #Philippines #Japan #Balikatan Japan Philippines United States
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