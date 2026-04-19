Singapore launches new national emergency alert system

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore has announced the launch of a new national emergency alert system, SG Alert, following nearly two years of research and development, aimed at enhancing public safety and crisis response.

The system is designed to rapidly notify the public of emergencies such as major fires, chemical incidents and terrorist threats, while guiding them on necessary protective actions.

SG Alert uses cell broadcast technology, enabling alerts to be delivered within seconds without requiring mobile data or collecting personal information. Unlike conventional SMS, which may be delayed during network congestion or depend on internet connectivity, the system ensures fast and reliable message delivery. Alerts can be sent islandwide or targeted to specific affected areas.

Messages will be issued in English by default, with Mandarin, Malay or Tamil used based on users’ mobile language settings. The service does not require users to download any application or register an account, and it cannot be unsubscribed. While primarily designed for mobile phones, alerts can also be received on other devices such as tablets and smartwatches.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the first nationwide public test will be conducted on May 10, initially reaching subscribers of Singtel and users on its network. The system will later be extended to StarHub users by the end of 2026, and to other operators by mid-2027.

SG Alert notifications will override all device settings, including silent mode or ongoing calls, and will feature a distinctive tone and vibration lasting up to ten seconds.

According to SCDF, the system will only be activated during serious emergencies. Messages will include key details such as the nature of the incident, affected locations, recommended safety measures, and links to official sources for further information.

Similar alert systems have been implemented in countries including Thailand, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the US to support emergency response and public safety./.