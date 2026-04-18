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Malaysia establishes ‘war room’ to ensure water security

The establishment of the war room reflects the Malaysian government’s commitment to shift from a reactive approach to a more proactive, data-driven one in managing national water challenges, particularly amid increasingly unpredictable weather conditions caused by global climate change

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian government on April 16 launched an operations centre, or “war room”, to strengthen its readiness in addressing extreme climate challenges through a whole-of-government approach.

The war room serves as the core of the nation’s strategic monitoring system by integrating data, expertise and actions across multiple agencies in a coordinated manner to ensure that the country’s water supply remains secure, stable and resilient, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said in a statement.

The establishment of this war room reflects the government’s commitment to shift from a reactive approach to a more proactive, data-driven one in managing national water challenges, particularly amid increasingly unpredictable weather conditions caused by global climate change, the statement said.

Through this platform, coordination among the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (PETRA), SPAN, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS), the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), as well as water operators, will be strengthened to enable swift and effective responses to risks of water supply disruptions.

Recently, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) deployed cloud-seeding operations in several states facing declining reservoir levels. Based on current monitoring, the overall water supply situation in Malaysia remains under control. However, water levels at some dams are trending downward, requiring close monitoring following prolonged heat and drought.

According to SPAN, the implementation of long-term water infrastructure projects is also being accelerated to enhance national water security, including efforts to diversify water sources and strengthen system capacity to better withstand the impacts of extreme climate conditions.

The agency noted that although there are localised disruptions, most areas continue to enjoy a stable water supply. However, the government emphasised that public cooperation is crucial to ensuring the sustainability of the nation’s water resources./.

VNA
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