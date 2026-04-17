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Indonesia plans drones, unmanned submarines for efficient naval patrols

The Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) has announced plans to intensify the use of drones and unmanned submarines in maritime patrol missions to lower fuel consumption as part of a broader energy efficiency agenda.

Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali (Photo: Antara)
Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) has announced plans to intensify the use of drones and unmanned submarines in maritime patrol missions to lower fuel consumption as part of a broader energy efficiency agenda.

TNI AL Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali explained on April 16 that both types of defence equipment would serve in supporting roles for naval vessels operating across Indonesian waters.

The plan is to prioritise the use of drones, given that they offer high effectiveness and efficiency. Moreover, autonomous submarines will be used to conduct underwater surveillance, he said.

Ali further explained that the use of B50 biodiesel is expected to reduce reliance on crude oil among ships assigned to patrol or transport missions without compromising agility and effectiveness.

The same day, head of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) Arif Satria said the agency is developing an industrial additive called xanthan gum to improve the efficiency of oil and gas production processes in Indonesia./.

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#Indonesian Navy #drone #defence equipment #energy efficiency Indonesia
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