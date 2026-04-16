Indonesia, France deepen defence cooperation

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and France have agreed to step up cooperation in the defence industry, marking a significant step forward in bilateral ties and reflecting Indonesia’s flexible foreign policy approach amid evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

According to a statement from Indonesia’s Government Communications Office received in Jakarta on April 15, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said in a social media post that he met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on April 14.

Areas discussed include defence procurement and strengthening the defense industry, energy transition and renewable energy development, infrastructure and transportation, as well as education and the creative economy, Prabowo said.

He added that Indonesia views France as a key strategic partner in Europe for advancing broader and more sustainable bilateral cooperation.

As an important partner in Europe, Indonesia continues to promote sustainable cooperation with France to open new, concrete and mutually beneficial opportunities for both countries, he said.

The visit to the French capital followed the Indonesian leader's intensive bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Earlier, he had also paid visits to the Republic of Korea and Japan, explaining that the flurry of diplomatic engagements is aimed at securing the country’s energy security amid surging global oil prices driven by tensions in the Middle East./.