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Vietnam reaffirms commitment to peaceful nuclear energy development

In the time to come, Vietnam will continue to enhance its regulatory and technical capacity, focusing on safety assessment, inspection and oversight, as well as developing human resources and deploying a strategy for radioactive waste management.

Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety under the Ministry of Science and Technology, presents Vietnam’s national report at the 10th Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), held from April 13–17 in Vienna. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety under the Ministry of Science and Technology, presents Vietnam’s national report at the 10th Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), held from April 13–17 in Vienna. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has reaffirmed its commitment to developing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in full compliance with international safety standards, while strengthening cooperation with global partners to ensure nuclear safety and security.

The statement was highlighted at the 10th Review Meeting of the Convention on Nuclear Safety (CNS), held from April 13–17 in Vienna, where Nguyen Hoang Linh, Director of the Agency for Radiation and Nuclear Safety under the Ministry of Science and Technology, spotlighted Vietnam’s strategic decisions and significant progress in restarting its nuclear power programme.

Presenting Vietnam’s national report, Linh highlighted the National Assembly’s decision in November 2024 to restart the Ninh Thuan nuclear power project, describing it as a strategic milestone to ensure energy security, drive economic growth and deliver on the country’s net-zero emissions commitment by 2050.

Accordingly, to support this goal, Vietnam has implemented a range of synchronised measures, including the adoption of the Law on Atomic Energy in 2025, updates to the National Power Development Plan VIII, and the establishment of the National Steering Committee for Nuclear Power Plant Construction.

Attention has been also paid to developing human resources, building infrastructure and enhancing international cooperation, with strong support from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and partner countries.

The report also noted that Vietnam has maintained the safe operation of the Da Lat nuclear reactor, with no incidents recorded in recent years, while making significant progress in improving its regulatory framework and strengthening state management capacity.

Most recommendations from the 8th and 9th CNS review meetings have been addressed, particularly those related to institutional development and workforce development. However, several challenges remain, including the development of methodologies for assessing safety culture and the completion of a national environmental radiation monitoring network.

In the time to come, Vietnam will continue to enhance its regulatory and technical capacity, focusing on safety assessment, inspection and oversight, as well as developing human resources and deploying a strategy for radioactive waste management. The country reiterated its commitment to adhering to international safety principles and maintaining close cooperation with the IAEA and global partners.

In his remarks, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi acknowledged member states’ efforts in preparing and updating national reports, and stressed the importance of strengthening measures to prevent nuclear incidents amid global uncertainties.

Faizan Mansoor, President of the 10th Review Meeting, also highlighted the critical role of international cooperation and consensus-based and technically focused approaches in reinforcing nuclear safety worldwide.

The CNS review meeting remains an important platform for member states to assess implementation, enhance transparency, build trust and promote cooperation in nuclear safety. Vietnam’s active participation and substantive contributions underscore its proactive and responsible role in multilateral nuclear governance, as well as its determination to ensure nuclear safety, security and safeguards in support of sustainable development./.

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