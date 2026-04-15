Vietnam regional conference 2026 promotes green growth – cultural preservation balance

Tay Ninh (VNA) – The Vietnam Regional Conference 2026, opened in the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 14, has underscored the need to harmonise green growth and preservation of indigenous cultural values, setting a key direction for sustainable tourism development.

Hosted by the Tourism Promotion Organisation for Global Cities (TPO), the two-day event served as a platform for policy dialogue and promoting regional connectivity, and set out directions for tourism development rooted in local identity, environmental sustainability and enhanced competitiveness of localities.

Spotlighting trends in sports tourism and wellness tourism based on local advantages, the conference draws 168 delegates from 14 provinces and cities across Vietnam, along with international organisation representatives, and those from tourism organisations, universities, Vietnam Airlines, Saigontourist Corporation, Sungroup, and others.

Speaking at the event, TPO Secretary-General Kang Daeun described it as the organisation’s first regional meeting of 2026, highlighting its role in fostering practical policy exchanges among member cities. The conference, she noted, brings together key tourism stakeholders, helping expand cooperation opportunities at national and international levels.

Delegates have focused their discussions on strengthening cooperation programmes between cities and tourism organisations, while exploring opportunities in developing products, luring travellers, and building promotional campaigns.

Localities and businesses also showcased key tourism resources, new products and development policies, helping identify prospects for expanding into the global tourism market.

Pham Tan Hoa, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, highlighted the significance of the event for Tay Ninh’s tourism sector and for strengthening links between Vietnamese localities and international partners amid deeper global integration.

He said that since joining TPO in 2021, Tay Ninh has actively contributed to the organisation’s initiatives, viewing it as an effective multilateral platform for sharing experience and advancing sustainable tourism development.

According to the official, Tay Ninh has been developing a diverse range of unique tourism products, including spiritual tourism centred on Ba Den Mountain, historical tourism linked to revolutionary relic sites, as well as eco-tourism, wellness tourism, sports tourism, agricultural tourism and MICE tourism. These offerings are being upgraded to meet growing domestic and international demand.

Through the event, the province aims to deepen partnerships with TPO members, international organisations and businesses, while promoting knowledge exchange and attracting investment resources. These efforts are expected to support tourism development that is sustainable, inclusive and resilient to global challenges, he added.

The conference serves as an official platform for TPO members to discuss policy directions, explore opportunities for regional projects and agree on key cooperative initiatives. It places particular emphasis on identifying practical solutions to enhance the competitiveness of urban tourism; and sets out plans to expand TPO membership, particularly among Vietnamese provinces and cities, to further strengthen collaboration networks.

As part of the conference, delegates are scheduled to join technical tours on April 15 to explore key destinations in Tay Ninh, including the Ba Den Mountain Relic and Cultural Complex, the Cao Dai Holy See, My Quynh Safari and Chavi Garden, as well as a networking event at a golf and resort complex in Long An. These activities are expected to provide practical insights into local tourism infrastructure while opening up new opportunities for product development and business cooperation.

Initiated in 2002, TPO is an international organisation specialising in urban tourism headquartered in the Republic of Korea, with 118 member cities worldwide. It promotes global tourism cooperation through regional meetings, general assemblies and joint initiatives./.