Society

National, local traffic safety committees to be dissolved from June 1

Under the dicision, ministries and ministerial-level agencies will assume responsibility for tasks previously performed by the committee, in line with their mandates under the Law on Government Organisation, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Law on Roads and other relevant legal frameworks, ensuring that traffic safety and order are maintained without disrupiton.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 15 signed a decision dissolving the National Traffic Safety Committee and local traffic safety boards nationwide, which will take effect on June 1.

Under the dicision, ministries and ministerial-level agencies will assume responsibility for tasks previously performed by the committee, in line with their mandates under the Law on Government Organisation, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Law on Roads and other relevant legal frameworks, ensuring that traffic safety and order are maintained without disrupiton.

The Ministry of Public Security will monitor and consolidate traffic safety conditions, in collaboration with other ministries, agencies and local authorities. It will also compile data and submit periodic or ad hoc reports to the Government and the PM, while receiving seconded personnel, records and responsibilities from the committee’s office in accordance with its assigned functions.

The Ministry of Construction will handle the reassignment of civil servants and employees from the committee’s office in line with regulations. In cases beyond its authority, the ministry will propose solutions and report to the PM. It will also take over relevant documentation, responsibilities, finances, assets and equipment from the committee’s office as required by law.

The Ministry of Finance will step in as needed to guide budget, financial and asset matters, ensuring ministries, agencies and localities can sustain traffic safety operations without disruption.

The National Traffic Safety Committee must now review, finalise and settling all financial matters, assets and paperwork; close its accounts; return official seals and registration certificates; and transfer all assets, equipment, records and documents to the relevant ministries and agencies assuming its functions.

For municipal and provincial traffic safety boards, people’s committees of cities and provinces are required to issue dissolution decisions and follow legal procedures for dismantling inter-agency coordinating bodies.

Local authorities must also reassign traffic safety board staff to appropriate specialised agencies, according to job requirements, while overseeing the handover of responsibilities, documents, assets, and related items in line with existing rules.

At the same time, they will also redistribute duties among relevant departments and subordinate units under the Law on Organisation of Local Government and sectoral regulations, aiming to maintain continuous and effective state management of traffic order and safety./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Law on Government Organisation #National Traffic Safety Committee Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

PM orders stronger transport measures to ensure traffic safety during Tet. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

PM orders stronger transport measures to ensure traffic safety during Tet

To accommodate surging travel demand and keep transport operations running smoothly, the PM instructed relevant bodies to boost transport capacity, particularly public passenger services, to ensure seamless connections at railway stations, airports, bus terminals and ferry ports. Authorities were told to ensure that no travellers are left stranded or delayed in returning home for Tet due to a shortage of transport, while strictly preventing fare gouging and unlawful price hikes. Proactive measures to curb traffic accidents and congestion during the peak holiday period were also highlighted.

See more

Visitors explore technology showcases at the exhibition held during the Da Nang Startup and Innovation Festival (SURF 2025). (Photo: VNA)

About 10,000 students expected at National Startup Day 2026

This year marks the rollout of the “Student Startup Support Programme for 2026 – 2035”, approved under Decision No. 336/QD-TTg, which places emphasis on practical outcomes, real products, real testing, real partnerships, and measurable impact.

Hong Quang High School pilots teaching mathematics in English starting from the 2025–2026 academic year. (Photo: VNA)

National foreign language proficiency framework issued

The circular establishes a unified benchmark for foreign language proficiency across the national education system, providing a foundation for curriculum design, teaching, testing, assessment, and certification. It is expected to help learners better map out their language development pathways while enabling educational institutions to improve training quality and strengthen articulation between different levels of education.

Arrest warrants issued for Di and Dinh Yum, who are accused of abusing religious cover to undermine the State’s national unity policy (Photo: the Investigation Security Agency of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security)

Two wanted for abusing religious cover to undermine national unity policy

The fugitives are Di (also known as Siu Di), born in 1941, and Dinh Yum (also known as Dinh Jum or Ba Koih), born in 1963, from Ba Na ethnic minority group in Gia Lai province, and hold Vietnamese nationality. They have been charged under Clause 1, Article 116 of the Penal Code for undermining the national unity policy.

Thach Phuoc Binh, Deputy Head of the Vinh Long delegation of National Assembly deputies, presents gifts to residents in Long Hiep commune on the occasion of the 2026 Chol Chnam Thmay festival. (Photo: VNA)

Support delivered to Khmer households for traditional New Year

The province's delegation of National Assembly deputies, in coordination with relevant agencies, presented 600 gifts across 11 communes, including 100 in Tap Son commune and 50 in each of the others. The programme, worth 300 million VND (11,300 USD), was funded by Agribank’s Vinh Long branch.

Delegates launch the national job exchange platform. (Photo: VNA)

National job exchange platform launched to connect labour supply and demand

The national job exchange platform was launched on April 14 at vieclam.gov.vn, expected to enhance connections between job seekers and employers, contributing to a modern, transparent, flexible, and efficient labour market while improving employment services, ensuring social welfare, and supporting sustainable socio-economic development.

Students from the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) attend the launch ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Talent incubation centre debuts in Czech Republic to empower Vietnamese youth

Many overseas Vietnamese families, despite prioritising education and living standards, may face gaps in parent-child connection due to language and cultural differences. Therefore, the Talent Incubation Centre (HITA) in the Czech Republic seeks to foster deeper understanding within families, helping young people build confidence and character from within.

Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Fatherland Front calls for support for Humanitarian Month 2026

In an appeal letter, VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the tradition of national solidarity and compassion, noting that individuals and organisations have consistently provided timely support to those in need both domestically and internationally.