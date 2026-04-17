National, local traffic safety committees to be dissolved from June 1

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 15 signed a decision dissolving the National Traffic Safety Committee and local traffic safety boards nationwide, which will take effect on June 1.

Under the dicision, ministries and ministerial-level agencies will assume responsibility for tasks previously performed by the committee, in line with their mandates under the Law on Government Organisation, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Law on Roads and other relevant legal frameworks, ensuring that traffic safety and order are maintained without disrupiton.

The Ministry of Public Security will monitor and consolidate traffic safety conditions, in collaboration with other ministries, agencies and local authorities. It will also compile data and submit periodic or ad hoc reports to the Government and the PM, while receiving seconded personnel, records and responsibilities from the committee’s office in accordance with its assigned functions.

The Ministry of Construction will handle the reassignment of civil servants and employees from the committee’s office in line with regulations. In cases beyond its authority, the ministry will propose solutions and report to the PM. It will also take over relevant documentation, responsibilities, finances, assets and equipment from the committee’s office as required by law.

The Ministry of Finance will step in as needed to guide budget, financial and asset matters, ensuring ministries, agencies and localities can sustain traffic safety operations without disruption.

The National Traffic Safety Committee must now review, finalise and settling all financial matters, assets and paperwork; close its accounts; return official seals and registration certificates; and transfer all assets, equipment, records and documents to the relevant ministries and agencies assuming its functions.

For municipal and provincial traffic safety boards, people’s committees of cities and provinces are required to issue dissolution decisions and follow legal procedures for dismantling inter-agency coordinating bodies.

Local authorities must also reassign traffic safety board staff to appropriate specialised agencies, according to job requirements, while overseeing the handover of responsibilities, documents, assets, and related items in line with existing rules.

At the same time, they will also redistribute duties among relevant departments and subordinate units under the Law on Organisation of Local Government and sectoral regulations, aiming to maintain continuous and effective state management of traffic order and safety./.