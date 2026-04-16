Hai Phong boosts foreign languages, innovation to advance education reform

Hai Phong (VNA) – Fostering students’ passion for learning and creativity through international competitions, alongside a strong focus on foreign language education, is a key foundation for the northern city of Hai Phong to implement Poliburo’s Resolution No. 71-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in education and training development.

Dr. Trinh Ngoc Tung, Principal of Hong Quang High School in Le Thanh Nghi ward, described the resolution as a strategic vision that not only reaffirms education as a top national policy but also sets out concrete goals.

He highlighted the orientation of developing education based on national cultural values while integrating international standards, with the aim of training Vietnamese citizens to become global citizens. In practice, the school encourages students to learn foreign languages and information technology, and to access global education and working environments, he stated.

To this end, the school has renewed foreign language teaching method and piloted the teaching of Mathematics and Chemistry in English. In November last year, its students won first prize at the “Unlock The IELTS 2025” English eloquence contest. From the 2025–2026 academic year, the school has piloted teaching several subjects in English, with plans to expand the model.

According to Ba Thi Hoang Yen, Vice Principal of An Dong Primary School in An Hai ward, the resolution emphasises modernisation and international integration in education. The school prioritises nurturing gifted students capable of participating in international educational activities, with competitions organised systematically.

Students of the school have achieved notable results, including 148 national-level prizes and five international Mathematics awards in the 2024–2025 academic year. In the first semester of 2025–2026, they won 150 national-level prizes and two international awards.

The school has also upgraded facilities, including specialised classrooms and smart classrooms, while promoting the application of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in teaching. Teachers are encouraged to use technology to enhance lesson quality, with AI serving as a support tool.

Enhancing integration capacity



Enhancing students’ capacity for international integration is a key task set by the municipal Party Committee. The city aims to maintain its leading position nationwide in education quality, while ensuring learning outcomes approach regional and international standards, particularly in technology, AI, and English proficiency.

To achieve these goals, Hai Phong is promoting comprehensive digital transformation and expanding the application of digital technology and AI in education. The sector is also working to improve English teaching quality and gradually make English a second language in schools, while standardising proficiency for teachers and students.

Do Duy Hung, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training, said all students from Grade 3 to Grade 12 study foreign languages under the national curriculum, while nearly all primary schools offer early English education. Schools have also introduced other languages such as French, Chinese, Russian, and German.

The city has invested in infrastructure, including smart and multimedia classrooms, with most schools equipped with dedicated foreign language facilities.

In the coming time, the education sector will continue improving foreign language teaching, promoting digital and AI applications, and expanding online learning platforms and digital resources, helping students enhance their competencies and confidently integrate into the global environment./.