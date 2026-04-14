Talent incubation centre debuts in Czech Republic to empower Vietnamese youth

Prague (VNA) – The Talent Incubation Centre (HITA), backed by the Vietnamese Arts and Culture Association in the Czech Republic, has officially made its debut, introducing a new education model focusing on nurturing the intellect, character, and resilience of young people of Vietnamese origin across Europe.

At the April 12 launch, founder Nguyen Phung Phong, who designed the curriculum, highlighted a holistic approach centred on ethics, critical thinking, and personal development. Participants explored stories of global role models to broaden their perspectives, while interactive discussions and Q&A sessions saw strong engagement from both students and parents.

Speaking at the event, Lua Tranova, Director of HITA in the Czech Republic, noted that many overseas Vietnamese families, despite prioritising education and living standards, may face gaps in parent-child connection due to language and cultural differences. She stressed that beyond academic support, HITA seeks to foster deeper understanding within families, helping young people build confidence and character from within.

Emphasising the centre’s philosophy in the AI era, she said education must go beyond knowledge to cultivate values, mindset, and life skills, as “machines store data, but humans preserve essence.”

Organisers described the launch as both a starting point and a milestone in the journey of “cultivating virtue and enlightening minds”, aimed at shaping a well-rounded generation of Vietnamese youth in the Czech Republic and across Europe, firmly grounded in knowledge while rich in cultural identity./.