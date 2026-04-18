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Gia Lai shifts towards reduced fishing, high-tech aquaculture development

Under its recently issued plan, Gia Lai province aims to develop its fisheries sector in a sustainable manner by gradually reducing fishing intensity while protecting and restoring aquatic resources.

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Gia Lai province in the central region has issued Plan No. 146/KH-UBND to implement a sustainable fisheries development scheme for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2050.

Under the plan, the province aims to develop its fisheries sector in a sustainable manner by gradually reducing fishing intensity while protecting and restoring aquatic resources. At the same time, it will promote the application of science and technology, expand high-tech aquaculture, improve fisheries infrastructure and processing along value chains, and enhance incomes for local communities.

In catching, Gia Lai targets a reduction to around 3,800 fishing vessels by 2030, down nearly 34% from 2025 levels. Output is projected at 250,000 tonnes, a decrease of 40,000 tonnes from current figures, while the adoption of advanced technologies in fishing is expected to reach 60–70%. All vessels measuring 12 metres or longer will be required to install vessel monitoring systems and use electronic logbooks. Gia Lai also plans to develop value-chain linkages from harvesting to consumption, promote fisheries-based tourism, and gradually engage in lawful offshore fishing. For aquaculture, the province aims for 8,400 hectares with an output of about 46,500 tonnes by 2030. Marine aquaculture is set for strong growth, with 800,000 cubic metres and 8,000 tonnes, respectively, supported by modern technologies such as HDPE cages, artificial intelligence and automated monitoring systems. Brackish and freshwater aquaculture will continue to be restructured towards greater efficiency and biosecurity, forming concentrated production zones and integrated value chains.

Efforts to protect aquatic resources will also be strengthened, including the establishment of marine protected areas, management of conservation zones, implementation of seasonal fishing bans, stock replenishment programmes, and ecosystem restoration such as coral reefs and mangrove forests. Measures to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing will be intensified.

In processing, Gia Lai will focus on increasing deep processing capacity, developing value-added products and reducing raw exports. Concentrated seafood processing zones will be developed in key areas, linked with fishing ports and logistics systems, while investment in modern processing facilities, circular economy models and emissions reduction will be encouraged.

Regarding infrastructure and fisheries logistics, the province plans to develop Tam Quan fishing port into a smart port applying digital technologies and automation, with the ambition of becoming Southeast Asia’s first tuna auction centre. The system of fishing ports, storm shelters and logistics services will also be upgraded to meet production and preservation needs./.

VNA
#Gia Lai high-tech aquaculture development #Gia Lai Plan No. 146/KH-UBND Gia Lai
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