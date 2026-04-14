Society

Two wanted for abusing religious cover to undermine national unity policy

The fugitives are Di (also known as Siu Di), born in 1941, and Dinh Yum (also known as Dinh Jum or Ba Koih), born in 1963, from Ba Na ethnic minority group in Gia Lai province, and hold Vietnamese nationality. They have been charged under Clause 1, Article 116 of the Penal Code for undermining the national unity policy.

Arrest warrants issued for Di and Dinh Yum, who are accused of abusing religious cover to undermine the State’s national unity policy (Photo: the Investigation Security Agency of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security)
Arrest warrants issued for Di and Dinh Yum, who are accused of abusing religious cover to undermine the State’s national unity policy (Photo: the Investigation Security Agency of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security)

Gia Lai (VNA) - The Investigation Security Agency of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security has issued arrest warrants for two suspects accused of abusing religious cover to undermine the State’s national unity policy, a senior officer said on April 14.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Van Day, head of the agency, said the fugitives are Di (also known as Siu Di), born in 1941, and Dinh Yum (also known as Dinh Jum or Ba Koih), born in 1963, from Ba Na ethnic minority group in Gia Lai province, and hold Vietnamese nationality. They have been charged under Clause 1, Article 116 of the Penal Code for undermining the national unity policy.

The warrants follow an ongoing probe into a case involving Roh and accomplices accused of the same offense. Investigators issued decisions to prosecute the two suspects on February 3, 2026, and formal wanted notices on March 23, 2026, after determining that both had fled their registered residences. Prior to absconding, Di resided in Ar Quat village, Lo Pang commune, while Dinh Yum lived in To Drah village, Bo Ngoong commune.

The agency has called on the two suspects to surrender to serve the investigation, prosecution and trial, noting that those who turn themselves in may be eligible for leniency under the Vietnam law.

Previously, the agency had proposed prosecuting four individuals linked to the case, including Roh, born in 1963, residing in Ayun commune; Thong, born in 1992, residing in Bo Ngoong commune; along with Di and Dinh Yum. The latter two are believed to be abroad and are expected to be prosecuted and tried in absentia in accordance with legal provisions.

Investigators alleged that since 2019, Di and Dinh Yum who tied to the exiled FULRO network coordinated with individuals inside Vietnam to rebuild an organisation aimed at establishing a separate state in the Central Highlands. The group ramped up recruitment from 2023, forming six local cells in Ayun and Bo Ngoong communes involving more than 200 participants while receiving funding and supplies from abroad.

The agency said the group operated under a religious guise and attempted to revive FULRO and “Dega Protestantism” in a bid to divide the great national unity bloc.

Gia Lai police said coordinated measures have been deployed to disrupt the network, while local authorities have stepped up public outreach and enforcement action against the key organisers./.

VNA
#national unity policy #Gia Lai #religious cover #legal provisions. separate state #FULRO #“Dega Protestantism” Gia Lai
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