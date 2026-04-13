Society

Australia–Vietnam talent network launches in Western Australia

Founded in Western Australia, the network brings together students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members, with a focus on fostering meaningful connections, supporting career development, and encouraging cross-border collaboration.

Participants engage in lively exchanges and shared ideas at the event (Photo: VNA)
Participants engage in lively exchanges and shared ideas at the event (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – The Australia–Vietnam Talent Network (AVTN), a not-for-profit initiative dedicated to connecting Vietnamese talent across Australia and Vietnam, has been recently launched in Perth.

Founded in Western Australia, the network brings together students, young professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members, with a focus on fostering meaningful connections, supporting career development, and encouraging cross-border collaboration.

Leading up to its launch, the AVTN has actively engaged in a range of community and cultural initiatives, including participation in the national “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) programme 2025 in Vietnam and charitable activities such as "Run for Vietnam" in Western Australia. These engagements reflect the AVTN’s ongoing commitment to strengthening connections between the overseas Vietnamese community and their homeland.

As part of its community initiatives, the AVTN has also introduced “Trai tim xinh,” a community-driven effort that brings together contributions from the AVTN and invited guests to support children with heart conditions in Vietnam through the VinaCapital Foundation, while encouraging a spirit of giving within the community.

Speaking at the launch event, Nguyen Thanh Ha, Consul General of Vietnam in Perth and the Northern Territory, said that the AVTN has the potential to further connect this pool of talent, unlock new opportunities, and strengthen links between individuals, institutions, and businesses in both countries.

The diplomat added that she believes the AVTN will serve as an important bridge, connecting not only people, but also ideas and opportunities, and contribute to facilitating cooperation in education, trade, technology, and sustainable development.

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Consul General of Vietnam in Perth Nguyen Thanh Ha (fourth from right) and founder and president of Australia-Vietnam talent network Hannah Huyen Vu (third from left) pose for a group photo with guests at the event (Photo: VNA)

For her part, the AVTN founder and president Hannah Huyen Vu said that through the network, they aim to nurture a generation of globally minded Vietnamese leaders who are confident, competent, and connected, contributing to the future of both Australia and Vietnam.

By implementing initiatives in networking, capacity building, and cross-sector collaboration, the AVTN seeks to build a strong community where individuals not only grow personally but also contribute to shared values and strengthen the enduring relationship between the two countries, she added.

With a vision to become Australia’s leading network for Vietnamese students and young professionals, the AVTN will prioritise career support and professional development programmes in 2026, alongside its flagship cultural initiatives that showcase Vietnamese identity and community in Australia./.

VNA
#Australia #Vietnamese talent #career development #overseas Vietnamese community Australia
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