Society

Four face charges in Vietnam for undermining national unity policy

The suspects include Roh, 63, from Ayun commune; Thong, 34, from Bo Ngoong commune, Di also known as Siu Di, 85; and Dinh Yum, 63. Di and Dinh Yum are now abroad and have been proposed for trial in absentia under Vietnamese law.

The accused proposed for prosecution (from left) are Dinh Yum, Thong, Roh and Di. (Photo: Gia Lai Department of Public Security)
The accused proposed for prosecution (from left) are Dinh Yum, Thong, Roh and Di. (Photo: Gia Lai Department of Public Security)

Gia Lai (VNA) – Vietnamese authorities are seeking to prosecute four individuals accused of undermining the policy of national unity, according to a statement released on April 10 by the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security.

The suspects include Roh, 63, from Ayun commune; Thong, 34, from Bo Ngoong commune, Di also known as Siu Di, 85; and Dinh Yum, 63. Di and Dinh Yum are now abroad and have been proposed for trial in absentia under Vietnamese law.

The Investigation Security Agency under the Department of Public Security said it is finalising the probe and transferring the case file and evidence to prosecutors, recommending charges against the four suspects.

Investigators alleged that since 2019, Di and Dinh Yum who tied to the exiled FULRO network coordinated with individuals inside Vietnam to rebuild an organisation aimed at establishing a separate state in the Central Highlands. The group ramped up recruitment from 2023, forming six local cells in Ayun and Bo Ngoong communes involving more than 200 participants while receiving funding and supplies from abroad.

The agency said the group operated under a religious guise and attempted to revive FULRO and “Dega Protestantism” in a bid to divide the great national unity bloc.

Gia Lai police said coordinated measures have been deployed to disrupt the network, while local authorities have stepped up public outreach and enforcement action against the key organisers./.

VNA
#Four face charges in Vietnam #undermining national unity policy #Gia Lai Department of Public Security Gia Lai
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

At the celebration of the 2566th Buddha's birthday at Tu Dam Pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien - Hue. (Photo: VNA)

📝 OP-ED: Vietnam’s undeniable progress in ensuring people’s religious right exposes plots of hostile forces

Vietnam’s Constitution clearly stipulates the equal rights of ethnic groups and the right to freedom of belief and religion, while the Party and State have consistently implemented policies that respect and protect these rights, ensuring equality among ethnic groups and providing the best conditions for minorities to preserve their cultural identities and thrive in all areas, considering this the cornerstone of national great unity and sustainable development. Yet, hostile organisations have continuously used various tactics to undermine the great national unity bloc and spread distorted allegations about religious and ethnic issues in Vietnam.

See more

Participants at the Vietnam–Western Australia Education Dialogue note that there remains ample room to further expand education and training cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Western Australia deepen substantive education cooperation

Dang Thuy Chi, First Secretary in charge of education at the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia, outlined Vietnam’s strategic directions in education development, highlighting the roadmap for international integration under Decision No. 1600/QD-TTg, which focuses on expanding internationally accredited programmes, strengthening ties with reputable global institutions and promoting two-way student exchanges. S

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh (Photo: VNA)

Germany eyes stronger labour cooperation with Vietnam

The two sides discussed measures to deepen bilateral cooperation in workforce development and skills training, and enhanced coordination between management agencies of Vietnam and Germany in the time to come.

A ritual involving a procession and offering of sticky rice cakes to the Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple Festival in Phu Tho province (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho makes thorough preparations for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day

The Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, Hung Kings Temple Festival and Ancestral Land Culture–Tourism Week 2026 will run from April 17–26 (the first to 10th days of the third lunar month) at the Special National Historical Relic Site of Hung Kings Temple and other localities in the province, with the opening ceremony set for 8pm on April 17.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Le Van Tuyen (standing) speaks at the press conference on April 9. (Photo: VNA)

State President’s amnesty decision in 2026 announced

In 2025 alone, more than 22,000 inmates were granted early release, while political security and social order remained firmly maintained. Most beneficiaries have successfully reintegrated into society, earning public support and international recognition.

Delegates attend the launch ceremony of the 2026 Press Awards on promoting energy efficiency and conservation (Photo: VNA)

Media promotes culture of efficient energy use

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Vietnam Journalists Association, on April 8 launched the 2026 Press Awards on promoting energy efficiency and conservation, aiming to raise public awareness and encourage responsible energy consumption.

A civil servant in Mao Khe ward, Quang Ninh province, guides a resident in submitting notarisation applications via the National Public Service Portal. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh digitises entire administrative process

The effective implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, coupled with strong public engagement, is providing new impetus for Quang Ninh to accelerate administrative reform and advance toward a transparent, modern and sustainable public governance model in the years ahead.

Delegates at the Hanoi ceremony marking Laos' traditional New Year festival Bunpimay (Photo: VNA)

Lao traditional New Year Bunpimay celebrated in Hanoi

The Vietnamese and Lao leaders’ agreement to incorporate the concept of “strategic cohesion” into the bilateral relationship framework marks a historic milestone, reflecting a long-term vision, deep political trust and shared determination to elevate bilateral ties to a new stage of development.

The wrist-tying ritual during Bunpimay is believed to bring peace and good fortune (Photo published by VNA)

Congratulatory message sent to Lao front leader on Bunpimay festival

Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee, sent a congratulatory letter to Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Politburo member, and President of the Lao Front for National Development’s Central Committee, on the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year festival Bunpimay (Buddhist Era 2569).

Thuan An sea-crossing bridge in Hue city is completed. (Photo courtesy of Hue Portal)

Tourism hub to open first sea-crossing bridge

Hue accelerates major transport projects, from expressways to river bridges, boosting regional links while advancing plans for a smart low-carbon city and sustained economic growth.

Former Director of the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the 2013–2023 period Ngo Van Vinh at a police office. (Photo: Hanoi Police)

Hanoi Police charge additional 26 suspects in major forensic psychiatry case

Authorities have since expanded the investigation to include additional offenses, notably falsification of case files and gambling. With the latest indictments, the total number of suspects has risen to 66, facing a range of charges including illegal drug possession and use, bribery-related offenses, abuse of power, falsification of case records, and gambling.

At the MoU signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Agriculture sector links key databases with National Integrated Data Centre

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Duc Thang said the move marks a key milestone in following the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, which targets breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and national digital transformation, while opening a new chapter for the agriculture and environment sector.