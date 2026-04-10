Four face charges in Vietnam for undermining national unity policy

Gia Lai (VNA) – Vietnamese authorities are seeking to prosecute four individuals accused of undermining the policy of national unity, according to a statement released on April 10 by the Gia Lai provincial Department of Public Security.

The suspects include Roh, 63, from Ayun commune; Thong, 34, from Bo Ngoong commune, Di also known as Siu Di, 85; and Dinh Yum, 63. Di and Dinh Yum are now abroad and have been proposed for trial in absentia under Vietnamese law.

The Investigation Security Agency under the Department of Public Security said it is finalising the probe and transferring the case file and evidence to prosecutors, recommending charges against the four suspects.

Investigators alleged that since 2019, Di and Dinh Yum who tied to the exiled FULRO network coordinated with individuals inside Vietnam to rebuild an organisation aimed at establishing a separate state in the Central Highlands. The group ramped up recruitment from 2023, forming six local cells in Ayun and Bo Ngoong communes involving more than 200 participants while receiving funding and supplies from abroad.

The agency said the group operated under a religious guise and attempted to revive FULRO and “Dega Protestantism” in a bid to divide the great national unity bloc.

Gia Lai police said coordinated measures have been deployed to disrupt the network, while local authorities have stepped up public outreach and enforcement action against the key organisers./.