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Hanoi Police charge additional 26 suspects in major forensic psychiatry case

Authorities have since expanded the investigation to include additional offenses, notably falsification of case files and gambling. With the latest indictments, the total number of suspects has risen to 66, facing a range of charges including illegal drug possession and use, bribery-related offenses, abuse of power, falsification of case records, and gambling.

Former Director of the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the 2013–2023 period Ngo Van Vinh at a police office. (Photo: Hanoi Police)
Former Director of the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry for the 2013–2023 period Ngo Van Vinh at a police office. (Photo: Hanoi Police)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Department of Public Security of Hanoi has announced that it launched legal proceedings against 26 additional suspects in a major criminal case linked to the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry and several related agencies and localities, bringing the total number of defendants to 66.

According to Colonel Tran Thanh Tung, head of the Criminal Police Division (PC02) and Chief of Office of the Investigation Police Agency under the municipal Department of Public Security, the case was initially launched on June 18, 2025. Investigators filed charges related to illegal drug possession, organising illegal drug use, bribery and brokerage of bribery, as well as abuse of power in the performance of official duties. The case was first uncovered on June 7, 2025, at the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry in Hanoi and in Thanh Hoa province, with 40 suspects initially charged.

Authorities have since expanded the investigation to include additional offenses, notably falsification of case files and gambling. With the latest indictments, the total number of suspects has risen to 66, facing a range of charges including illegal drug possession and use, bribery-related offenses, abuse of power, falsification of case records, and gambling.

Among those charged, 43 individuals are affiliated with the National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry, including four current and former leaders. Two suspects are from the Bien Hoa branch of the institute, while three others are linked to the Northern Mountainous Forensic Psychiatry Assessment Centre. The case also involves four officials from judicial bodies, one department head from the Hanoi Psychiatric Hospital, and four individuals undergoing compulsory psychiatric treatment.

Investigators are reviewing nearly 1,300 psychiatric assessment records nationwide that show signs of irregularities, focusing on facilities in Hanoi, the northern mountainous region, and Bien Hoa. Preliminary findings indicate that numerous assessment conclusions were falsified or lacked objectivity, enabling criminal suspects to evade appropriate legal handling.

Notably, some individuals undergoing compulsory psychiatric treatment allegedly continued to commit serious crimes. Among them, Bui Thi Thanh Thuy and Nguyen Thi Hong Van are accused of continuing large-scale illegal drug trafficking, reportedly involving tens of kilograms, while under mandatory treatment at the institute.

During the investigation, authorities have seized more than 10 billion VND (380,000 USD), nearly 60,000 USD in cash, along with various high-value assets including real estate and vehicles. Evidence shows that certain suspects exploited legal provisions on reduced or exempt criminal liability for individuals with mental illness, colluding with officials and medical personnel to manipulate psychiatric assessment results.

Police described the case as particularly serious and complex, involving multiple offenses and actors across different sectors. Corruption and abuse of authority in the management, assessment, and compulsory treatment of psychiatric patients are among the most prominent violations. Investigators also found evidence of coordinated efforts among those involved to evade criminal responsibility and enforcement of court judgments.

Hanoi Police said the investigation is ongoing and will be expanded to ensure all involved parties are held accountable. Authorities are also working to identify cases of fraudulent psychiatric diagnoses and handle them in accordance with the law. Individuals connected to the case are being urged to surrender and cooperate with investigators in order to be considered for leniency under Vietnamese law./.

VNA
#National Institute of Forensic Psychiatry #forensic psychiatry case #additional 26 suspects
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