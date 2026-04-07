Society

Tourism hub to open first sea-crossing bridge

Hue accelerates major transport projects, from expressways to river bridges, boosting regional links while advancing plans for a smart low-carbon city and sustained economic growth.

Thuan An sea-crossing bridge in Hue city is completed. (Photo courtesy of Hue Portal)
Thuan An sea-crossing bridge in Hue city is completed. (Photo courtesy of Hue Portal)

Hue (VNS/VNA) - A long-awaited link is set to bridge more than water as Hue, the heritage city, prepares to open the Thuan An sea-crossing bridge, easing connections across key economic zones and beyond.

The central city will open to public traffic on the Thuan An sea-crossing bridge, the longest in the central coastal region, after a four-year construction period, offering smooth connectivity between key economic zones, the national coastal transport network, and improving links with neighbouring areas.

According to local authorities, completion and decoration works have been revving up since early this year in inaugurating the key traffic project by the end of April in celebration of the country’s Reunification Day.

It said the project, which includes a 2.36km bridge and a 5.3km linked-road network and the other infrastructure items, was built for 2.4 trillion VND (96 million USD) for the first phase, opening an easy traffic connection with the neighbouring provinces of Quang Binh (in merger with Quang Tri) and Da Nang, as well as the East-West Economic Corridor linking Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

Local authorities said the completion of the 20-metre-wide and four-lane bridge will help create a 1,500-hectare beach urban zone for investment and the development of the Thuan An township and the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone, promising an economic growth centred on tourism, the seaport and industrial parks.

Hue has accelerated construction of key infrastructure projects, including sections of the National North–South Expressway at Cam Lo-La Son-Tuy Loan, the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Park and the strategic Chan May–Lang Co Economic Zone.

The city has also approved a new river-crossing bridge to connect the downtown area with Con Hen, or Hen sandbank. The project, spanning 2.76km, is scheduled for implementation in 2026–30 with an investment of 2.2 trillion VND (88 million USD).

Last year, the six-lane Nguyen Hoang bridge opened to traffic across both sides of the Huong River, marking a step forward in efforts to develop Hue into a smart, low-carbon urban area.

Earlier this year, the city approved the construction schedule for seven investment projects totalling 278.74 million USD in April./.

VNA
#Hue tourism hub #first sea-crossing bridge Thua Thien-Hue
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