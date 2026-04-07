Podcast added as official category at national radio festival

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Podcasting has been introduced as an official competition category for the first time at the 17th National Radio Festival, underscoring a key milestone in the radio sector’s digital transformation.

The addition not only broadens content formats but also highlights a shift in audience engagement, as information consumption becomes more flexible, personalised and increasingly driven by digital platforms.

At a press briefing, Nguyen Thi Thien, Deputy Director of the Quang Ninh Newspaper and Broadcasting Centre, said the festival, scheduled for April 11–13 in the northern province of Quang Ninh, will bring together 73 delegations and nearly 1,000 participants from 34 press and broadcasting agencies nationwide.

The opening ceremony will be staged outdoors for the first time, with an expected audience of around 50,000. The closing and awards ceremony will run alongside an OCOP (One Commune One Product) fair and a local culinary festival. Additional activities include a photo and video contest, as well as exhibitions showcasing the development of Vietnam’s radio industry and Quang Ninh’s press sector.

An international workshop on podcasting, themed “Creative Boulevard for Radio in the Digital Era,” will also feature on the sidelines, drawing more than 500 domestic delegates, three international speakers and 35 representatives from radio organisations worldwide. The session is designed to exchange insights, trends and development models for podcasting in Vietnam and beyond.

Submissions to the festival cover a wide spectrum of radio journalism formats, including live programmes, features, investigative reports, specialised content, ethnic-language broadcasts and podcasts.

Held every two years, the National Radio Festival is the country’s largest professional gathering for the radio industry, celebrating outstanding productions while offering a platform for practitioners to share experience and drive innovation in an era of accelerating digital transformation./.