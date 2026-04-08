Congratulatory message sent to Lao front leader on Bunpimay festival

Hanoi (VNA) – On the occasion of Laos’ traditional New Year festival Bunpimay (Buddhist Era 2569), Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee, sent a congratulatory letter to Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, Politburo member, and President of the Lao Front for National Development’s Central Committee.



In her message, the Vietnamese senior Party official expressed delight and high appreciation for the significant and comprehensive achievements attained by the Lao people under the sound leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP).



She wrote that she is confident that, under Khaykhamphithoune’s leadership, the Lao Front for National Development would continue to grow and serve as a core force in consolidating the great national unity bloc, contributing to the successful implementation of the goals set out in the 12th National Congress Resolution of the LPRP, and guiding Laos towards greater prosperity and development.



Hoai underscored that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, as well as the strategic bond between Vietnam and Laos in general, and between the Vietnam Fatherland Front and the Lao Front for National Development in particular, constitute an invaluable asset of both nations.



She affirmed her readiness to work closely with her Lao counterpart to implement cooperation agreements between the two Front organisations, thereby strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and strategic ties between the two Parties, States and peoples.



She also expressed her hope to welcome her counterpart to Vietnam in the near future for exchanges and discussions on measures to deepen, substantiate and enhance the effectiveness of cooperation between the two fronts in the time ahead./.

VNA