Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia extends traditional New Year greetings to Laos

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and his spouse Le Linh Lan led a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy to visit the Lao Embassy in Russia and extend greetings on the occasion of Bunpimay (traditional New Year of Laos).



Khoi extended warm greetings to Lao Ambassador Siphandon Oybuabuddi, his spouse Ammala Vilavongsa, and embassy staff, affirming Vietnam’s delight at Laos’ development achievements and expressing his hope for continued peace, stability and further progress under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.



He informed the Lao side about Vietnam’s first session of the 16th National Assembly, during which key leadership positions are elected and approved to implement the Party’s 14th National Congress Resolution.



Siphandon Oybuabuddi thanked the Vietnamese delegation for the New Year visit, highlighting the close cooperation and special bond between the two embassies through regular exchanges and mutual support. He noted that Laos had recently convened the first session of its 10th National Assembly to elect the country’s key leaders.



Both sides expressed confidence that major political events in each country would further promote bilateral cooperation and strengthen the Vietnam–Laos strategic relationship.



On the occasion, the two ambassadors also discussed coordination in Russia and agreed to enhance joint activities to deepen solidarity and uphold the traditional, loyal and enduring friendship between the people of the two nations./.

VNA