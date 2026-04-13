Society

Vietnam Fatherland Front calls for support for Humanitarian Month 2026

In an appeal letter, VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the tradition of national solidarity and compassion, noting that individuals and organisations have consistently provided timely support to those in need both domestically and internationally.

Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee has called on agencies, organisations, businesses, benefactors, and Vietnamese at home and abroad to respond to Humanitarian Month 2026.

In an appeal letter, VFF Central Committee President Bui Thi Minh Hoai highlighted the tradition of national solidarity and compassion, noting that individuals and organisations have consistently provided timely support to those in need both domestically and internationally.

Held annually in May under the direction of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Humanitarian Month serves as a peak period for community action, promoting humanitarian values and connecting organisations, businesses, and individuals to spread kindness. This year’s campaign holds special significance as 2026 marks the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Red Cross Society.

The letter outlines two key priorities. First is fostering sustainable livelihoods and social welfare at home by supporting capital, production tools, and the construction of durable humanitarian facilities, while enhancing healthcare, first-aid services, and disaster-relief efforts.

The second is affirming Vietnam’s international humanitarian responsibility by assisting countries, especially traditional partners, severely affected by natural disasters, epidemics, and instability, thereby promoting the image of a compassionate and peace-loving Vietnam.

All contributions should be sent to the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee, the core agency tasked with receiving, managing and directly coordinating funds, with a commitment to transparency, proper allocation, and maximum efficiency.

Account name: Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee

Account number: 2022, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank), Transaction Office 3

Reference: Humanitarian Month 2026

The VFF Central Committee expressed its sincere appreciation to donors for their support for humanitarian causes./.


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