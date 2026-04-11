China–Vietnam border medical service station launched to boost cross-border health care

Beijing (VNA) – A China–Vietnam friendship border medical service station was put into operation in Shuikou township, Longzhou district, Chongzuo city in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on April 10, marking a step forward in cross-border healthcare cooperation between the two nations.

The facility aims to address growing demand for medical examination and treatment among residents of both countries, particularly in border areas. It focuses on key specialties such as traditional medicine and rehabilitation, while offering services including acupuncture, cupping and moxibustion.

The station will also organise regular cross-border medical check-ups, health education campaigns and free consultations, contributing to improved public health awareness and access to care for border communities.

To ensure efficient emergency response and patient care, the facility works closely with local border guard and customs forces in Shuikou to streamline procedures for transporting, emergency response, and medical treatment for cross-border patients, towards maintaining a smooth and effective “life-saving corridor.”

According to head of the station Bi Jinbao, a bilingual Chinese–Vietnamese interpretation system has been installed across functional areas to facilitate communication between medical staff and Vietnamese patients. The station has also established partnerships with local healthcare providers to develop a two-way referral mechanism, thus further expanding cross-border medical collaboration.

Shuikou, located near the Vietnamese border with a boundary line of about 41 km, has seen a steady rise in Vietnamese patients seeking treatment at its health centre - from 342 cases in 2023 to 717 in 2025, reflecting increasing demand for cross-border healthcare services.

In recent years, Guangxi has intensified medical cooperation with Vietnam through initiatives such as the cross-border emergency routes, which has provided more convenient access for Vietnamese patients. Over the past five years, medical facilities in Guangxi’s border areas have recorded more than 53,000 outpatient visits by Vietnamese patients./.