Society

Railways transport 400,000 passengers during April 30-May 1 holidays

To serve the peak period, the railway sector maintained regular operations of the Thong Nhat (North–South) and regional train services, running a total of 182 trips and offering nearly 90,000 seats.

Railways carry 400,000 passengers during April 30–May 1 holidays (Photo: VNA)
Railways carry 400,000 passengers during April 30–May 1 holidays (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Railways Corporation reported that 400,000 passengers were transported during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holiday period, with services operating safely, meeting the surge in travel demand.

Among stations nationwide, Hanoi Railway Station recorded the highest passenger volume with 74,246 travellers.

Other busy stations included Saigon Railway Station (33,508), Da Nang Railway Station (32,602), Hai Phong Railway Station (31,360), Hue Railway Station (23,295), Nha Trang Railway Station (20,068), Vinh Railway Station (11,607), Quang Ngai Railway Station (10,035), Dieu Tri Railway Station (9,349), and Lao Cai Railway Station (9,252).

A representative of the corporation said increased transport capacity and additional train services helped meet rising travel demand while ensuring traffic safety and order during the holiday.

To serve the peak period, the railway sector maintained regular operations of the Thong Nhat (North–South) and regional train services, running a total of 182 trips and offering nearly 90,000 seats.

An additional 47 services were deployed, providing more than 22,000 extra seats on key routes such as Hanoi–Hai Phong, Hanoi–Lao Cai, Hanoi–Vinh, Dong Hoi and Da Nang, as well as Ho Chi Minh City–Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Quang Ngai./.



VNA
#railway #transport #passengers #April 30 #May 1 #holiday
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The “Reunification Express” SE4 arrives in Da Nang on the occasion of the Reunification Day. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Railways Corporation to become Vietnam National Railways Group

Under the plan, the operating model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam Railways Corporation will be transformed into a model of parent–subsidiary companies of the Vietnam National Railways Group. The move is intended to strengthen its capacity to undertake and implement assigned tasks.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at a meeting with voters from ten wards in central Hanoi on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

New opportunities open for Hanoi to make stronger breakthrough: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam told voters from ten central Hanoi wards on May 4 that while Hanoi faces significant challenges, it also has unprecedented opportunities for breakthrough development befitting its role as the capital, as he and members of the city’s delegation to the 16th National Assembly met with constituents to hear their views and brief them on the legislature’s first session.

A requiem ceremony for Nguyen Van Tu held ahead of the park naming event. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin names park after Vietnamese victim of neo-Nazi violence

Nguyen Van Tu, born in 1963, was murdered on April 24, 1992, at the age of 29 amid a surge of far-right violence targeting immigrants in post-reunification Germany. His death remains a stark reminder of a difficult period for Vietnamese and other foreign communities in the country.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man lays flowers in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs at the memorial site of the Nam Ky Uprising in Hoc Mon commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman pays tribute at Hoc Mon historic site

Writing in the memorial book, Chairman Tran Thanh Man said he was deeply moved to visit the site, which witnessed the Nam Ky Uprising on November 23, 1940 and preserved important milestones in the long struggle of the army and people of the 18 hamlets of betel gardens.

The opening ceremony of the Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant. (Photo hanoimoi.vn)

5 trillion VND clean water plant opened in Phu Tho

Cplant’s launch marked a key milestone in developing technical infrastructure in Phu Thọ and surrounding regions, helping meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi while supporting urban, industrial and services growth.

“Google Digital Classroom”, a space that inspires passion and builds core digital skills for students. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi scales up high-quality schools, raises standards

In addition to 23 accredited institutions, the city plans to establish 37 more, lifting the total to 60. The move signals a shift in approach rather than a mere technical adjustment, aligning with the Politburo’s Resolution 71-NQ/TW on education breakthroughs and Hanoi’s Action Programme 05-CTr/TU.

The exquisite mother-of-pearl inlaid cabinet that Lumban Sianipar meticulously brings back from Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

“Vietnam Museum” in the heart of Indonesia

The house of Lumban Sianipar, former Indonesian Defence Attaché in Vietnam, unfolds as a cultural journey through Vietnam, with walls adorned with mother-of-pearl inlay works, eggshell art, lacquer and oil paintings. Intricately crafted wooden cabinets, Bat Trang ceramics and various handicrafts are thoughtfully arranged, creating a space that is both elegant and warmly imbued with Vietnamese character.

More than 1,000 amateur performers take part in Ha Long Carnaval 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Long Carnaval 2026 affirms cultural industry development mindset

More than a vibrant festival, Ha Long Carnaval 2026 served as a vivid demonstration of efforts to implement Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on the development of Vietnamese culture, reaffirming Quang Ninh’s evolving mindset of turning heritage into a powerful internal resource to drive breakthroughs in cultural industries in a new era.

Numerous pieces of evidence and documents related to activities of individuals in “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) are seized. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri warns of religious group promoting superstition for profit

A group linked to “Hoi thanh Duc Chua Troi Me” (World Mission Society Church of God) in Quang Tri reportedly operated under a tightly organised structure with direction from an overseas “head organisation”, employing various plans to approach and psychologically manipulate individuals.

The 172nd repatriation ceremony of US serviceman’s remains held in Da Nang. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Vietnam hands over more MIA remains to US

The remains were recovered during a recent joint Vietnam–US excavation in central Hue city. On April 27, Vietnamese and US forensic specialists conducted a preliminary examination, indicating the remains may be linked to a missing US serviceman. They will be sent to a forensic laboratory in Hawaii for further analysis and identification.

Activities within the Visit Vietnam Year – Hue 2025 attract a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

Ministry rolls out plan to promote national image

At its core, the plan emphasises mobilising the combined strength of the political system and society, linking communications with the promotion of cultural values and soft power of the country.

People donate blood at the launch of the Humanitarian Month 2026 in Hanoi on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

Humanitarian Month 2026 launched with community support activities

Over the past five years, Humanitarian Month campaigns have raised more than 3 trillion VND (nearly 114 million USD), assisting more than 6.6 million people. Beyond figures, the initiative has helped strengthen social trust and foster compassion across society.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Truong Sa Museum in Cam Lam commune, the south central province of Khanh Hoa, on April 29 (Photo: VNA)

Truong Sa Museum to honour generations safeguarding national sovereignty

The museum covers a total area of approximately 17,100 square metres, with total investment estimated at 299.7 billion VND (11.37 million USD). Funding for the project is provided through sponsorship from Vinhomes JSC, and construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.