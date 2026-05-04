Railways transport 400,000 passengers during April 30-May 1 holidays

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Railways Corporation reported that 400,000 passengers were transported during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30) and International Workers’ Day (May 1) holiday period, with services operating safely, meeting the surge in travel demand.



Among stations nationwide, Hanoi Railway Station recorded the highest passenger volume with 74,246 travellers.



Other busy stations included Saigon Railway Station (33,508), Da Nang Railway Station (32,602), Hai Phong Railway Station (31,360), Hue Railway Station (23,295), Nha Trang Railway Station (20,068), Vinh Railway Station (11,607), Quang Ngai Railway Station (10,035), Dieu Tri Railway Station (9,349), and Lao Cai Railway Station (9,252).



A representative of the corporation said increased transport capacity and additional train services helped meet rising travel demand while ensuring traffic safety and order during the holiday.



To serve the peak period, the railway sector maintained regular operations of the Thong Nhat (North–South) and regional train services, running a total of 182 trips and offering nearly 90,000 seats.



An additional 47 services were deployed, providing more than 22,000 extra seats on key routes such as Hanoi–Hai Phong, Hanoi–Lao Cai, Hanoi–Vinh, Dong Hoi and Da Nang, as well as Ho Chi Minh City–Phan Thiet, Nha Trang, Quy Nhon and Quang Ngai./.









VNA