Vietnam picks one textbook set for all schools, targets free books by 2030

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will switch to a single national textbook set starting from the 2026–2027 academic year, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong announced.

During the Government’s regular press briefing for April held in Hanoi on May 4, Thuong said the move follows the Politburo’s Resolution 71 issued on August 22, 2025, and the Government’s Resolution 281 dated September 15, 2025, which mandate a uniform textbook set and a phased shift to free textbooks by 2030.

At the Government’s regular press briefing (Photo: VNA)

According to him, the ministry selected the “Ket noi tri thuc voi cuoc song” (Connecting Knowledge with Life) series, published by state-owned Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH), from among three existing sets. The education minister approved the choice on December 26, 2025, locking in enough time for preparation before the new school year.

To ensure smooth launch, the ministry has issued guidelines to localities, stressing that teaching must follow the national curriculum and textbooks are instructional tools, not rigid scripts. The approach is designed to avoid waste from previously purchased sets.

The ministry also ordered textbook content revisions to reflect Vietnam’s adoption of a two-tier local administration model from July 1, 2025. Adjustments are concentrated in history, geography, and civic education to align with new administrative boundaries and practical demands. VEPH has been tasked with printing and distributing the books, ensuring full availability for students and teachers at least 20 days before the academic year starts.

Going forward, curriculum updates will focus on science, technology, innovation, STEM, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, alongside life skills, cultural and arts education.

Education reform hinges not just on curriculum and textbooks but on teaching methods, assessment, and building students’ ability to learn independently, Thuong added./.

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