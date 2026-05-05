Hanoi accelerates seven Red River bridge projects, many exceed 70% completion

Hanoi (VNA) – As of early May, a series of bridge projects spanning the Red River in Hanoi are being fast-tracked, with several recording significant progress. However, site clearance, relocation of technical infrastructure and construction conditions remain critical factors affecting overall timelines.



According to the municipal Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board, the city is simultaneously implementing seven projects, namely Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. Construction is being carried out on multiple fronts, focusing on bored piles, pile caps, piers and superstructure works.



Among them, component project 2 of Tu Lien Bridge has handed over over 80% of the required site area, with key foundation works largely completed and superstructure construction underway.



Ngoc Hoi Bridge has also made notable progress, completing most main pier piles and advancing substructure and beam casting works.



Tran Hung Dao Bridge is being executed in parallel across its main and approach sections after receiving over 77% of the site area, with nearly all households agreeing to handover. Thuong Cat Bridge has maintained stable progress, while Van Phuc Bridge, benefiting from completed site clearance, has accelerated construction across major components.



Hanoi is preparing to hand over the land for the Tran Hung Dao bridge project (Photo: VNA)

Within the Ring Road 4 project cluster, Hong Ha and Me So bridges are also gaining momentum, with substantial completion of bored piles, piers and beam installation. City leaders have maintained close oversight of progress.



During site inspections in mid-April, officials stressed the need to resolve bottlenecks, particularly land clearance, while requiring contractors to mobilise maximum resources and proceed with construction wherever land is available. The target is to put key bridges such as Tu Lien and Tran Hung Dao into operation in the second quarter of 2027.



For the Me So bridge, municipal leaders instructed relevant units to closely manage site clearance and construction support infrastructure.



For the Ngoc Hoi bridge, the requirement is to thoroughly review bottlenecks related to land and technical infrastructure and promptly adopting solutions to address any delays.



At the same time, authorities emphasised that progress must go hand in hand with quality, safety and durability.



Hung Yen province must complete site clearance for the remaining agricultural land by June 30 and residential land by July 15. Meanwhile, Hanoi’s Department of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with coordinating the clearance of pressure relief wells within the right-bank Red River dyke corridor by May 10.



Despite steady construction progress, recent reports indicate that additional site handover remains limited in some key areas, continuing to pose a major bottleneck. The city has urged local authorities to expedite clearance of remaining land and complete relocation of underground and overhead infrastructure in line with set deadlines.



Under pressing timeline requirements, the city has urged communes and wards involved in the Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao and Thuong Cat bridge projects to expedite clearance of the remaining land in line with previous directions of the municipal Party Committee, while completing the relocation of underground and overhead infrastructure by May 15.



The simultaneous development of seven Red River bridges is expected to mark a major step forward in Hanoi’s transport infrastructure, enhancing regional connectivity, easing pressure on existing crossings and opening up new urban development space along both riverbanks./.