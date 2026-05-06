Da Nang ramps up efforts to finish six border boarding schools on schedule

​Hanoi (VNA) – Construction of six inter-level boarding schools, serving both primary and lower secondary students, in mountainous and border areas are being expedited in the central city of Da Nang.

Despite multiple challenges affecting progress, the city has directed relevant units to complete all projects before August 30.

The schools are being built in the communes of A Vuong, Tay Giang, Hung Son, Dac Pring, La Ee, and La De as in line with the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 81-TB/TW, dated July 18, 2025, on the development of integrated boarding schools in border areas.

With a total investment of nearly 1.8 trillion VND (68.3 million USD) from the central budget, the projects will provide 141 classrooms, meeting the learning needs of about 4,800 students in the city’s border areas.

Contractors have completed many components, including site clearance, demolition of old structures, foundations, structural works, and the construction of classrooms, dormitories, and canteens. However, overall progress has yet to meet requirements.

To address delays, they are mobilising additional manpower and equipment while reorganising construction sites to accelerate progress. Work is being carried out overtime to make up for delays and take advantage of favourable weather conditions.

Amid slow progress, the Da Nang Military Command has established five working groups with nearly 250 officers, soldiers, and militia members to support construction. Participating in the projects is seen as an important political task, contributing to educational development, public knowledge improvement, and public trust enhancement in border areas.

The forces have been requested to strictly ensure safety, observe military discipline, maintain unity, and coordinate closely with local authorities and residents to help bring the projects into operation soon.

At a working session on project progress, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Anh Tuan urged relevant parties to accelerate construction to make up for the workloads lagging behind schedule. Contractors were asked to increase manpower and machinery, organise round-the-clock construction, and ensure that unfinished work of one day is promptly completed the following day.

He also stressed the need to proactively secure construction materials, update progress daily, and ensure clear handover records for each component while maintaining labour safety.

The chairpersons of the People’s Committees of the six communes were tasked with directing, inspecting, and supervising construction, and promptly addressing any issues arising./.

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