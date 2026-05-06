Society

Da Nang ramps up efforts to finish six border boarding schools on schedule

With a total investment of nearly 1.8 trillion VND (68.3 million USD) from the central budget, the projects will provide 141 classrooms, meeting the learning needs of about 4,800 students in the city’s border areas.

Construction of the Hung Son inter-level boarding school in Da Nang city is being carried out around the clock to accelerate progress (Photo: VNA)
Construction of the Hung Son inter-level boarding school in Da Nang city is being carried out around the clock to accelerate progress (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Construction of six inter-level boarding schools, serving both primary and lower secondary students, in mountainous and border areas are being expedited in the central city of Da Nang.

Despite multiple challenges affecting progress, the city has directed relevant units to complete all projects before August 30.

The schools are being built in the communes of A Vuong, Tay Giang, Hung Son, Dac Pring, La Ee, and La De as in line with the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 81-TB/TW, dated July 18, 2025, on the development of integrated boarding schools in border areas.

With a total investment of nearly 1.8 trillion VND (68.3 million USD) from the central budget, the projects will provide 141 classrooms, meeting the learning needs of about 4,800 students in the city’s border areas.

Contractors have completed many components, including site clearance, demolition of old structures, foundations, structural works, and the construction of classrooms, dormitories, and canteens. However, overall progress has yet to meet requirements.

To address delays, they are mobilising additional manpower and equipment while reorganising construction sites to accelerate progress. Work is being carried out overtime to make up for delays and take advantage of favourable weather conditions.

Amid slow progress, the Da Nang Military Command has established five working groups with nearly 250 officers, soldiers, and militia members to support construction. Participating in the projects is seen as an important political task, contributing to educational development, public knowledge improvement, and public trust enhancement in border areas.

The forces have been requested to strictly ensure safety, observe military discipline, maintain unity, and coordinate closely with local authorities and residents to help bring the projects into operation soon.

At a working session on project progress, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Anh Tuan urged relevant parties to accelerate construction to make up for the workloads lagging behind schedule. Contractors were asked to increase manpower and machinery, organise round-the-clock construction, and ensure that unfinished work of one day is promptly completed the following day.

He also stressed the need to proactively secure construction materials, update progress daily, and ensure clear handover records for each component while maintaining labour safety.

The chairpersons of the People’s Committees of the six communes were tasked with directing, inspecting, and supervising construction, and promptly addressing any issues arising./.

VNA
#inter-level boarding schools #Da Nang #project progress #on schedule Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Party General Secretary To Lam (front, third from right), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (front, second from right) and officials mark the start of work on inter-level boarding schools in land border communes on March 19 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Work starts on more inter-level boarding schools in border communes

The construction carries profound political and social significance, reflecting the State’s attentiveness to the educational needs of students in those areas, an effort to secure equitable access to education, narrow regional disparities, and bolster national defence – security.

See more

Officers and soldiers of the Hai Phong Border Guard assist a Chinese fishing vessel in securing its moorings while awaiting favourable weather conditions for being towed into the harbour shelter. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese border guards rescue two foreign fishing vessels in distress at sea

The prompt and successive rescue of the two foreign vessels underscores the professionalism and responsibility of Vietnam’s Border Guard force in safeguarding maritime sovereignty and security. It also serves as a clear demonstration of Vietnam’s commitment to promoting a peaceful, friendly, and humanitarian maritime environment in line with international law and practices.

Construction site of Tu Lien bridge, along Nghi Tam Street (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi accelerates seven Red River bridge projects, many exceed 70% completion

ccording to the municipal Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board, the city is simultaneously implementing seven projects, namely Tu Lien, Ngoc Hoi, Tran Hung Dao, Thuong Cat, Van Phuc, Hong Ha and Me So bridges. Construction is being carried out on multiple fronts, focusing on bored piles, pile caps, piers and superstructure works.

Border guards of Dong Thap province present gifts and raise awareness on IUU fishing prevention for fishermen at Vam Lang fishing port, Gia Thuan commune, Dong Thap province. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Thap tightens fishing control to curb IUU fishing

The southern province has ensured 100% of fishing vessels are registered, licensed, and equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Authorities have strengthened inspections, particularly targeting vessels that lose tracking signals or fail to meet operational conditions.

Visitors tour Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien battlefield legacy powers tourism revival

Seventy-two years after the Dien Bien Phu Victory, its legacy still reverberates. The unity, self-reliance, and resilience forged in that historic triumph remain a powerful internal engine, now propelling Dien Bien toward fast and sustainable development.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Vietnam Pavilion at Foire de Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam space opens at Foire de Paris

The opening ceremony featured vibrant performances, including a traditional lion dance and musical showcases with the monochord (dan bau) and T’rung bamboo instrument, offering visitors an immersive introduction to Vietnamese culture. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced as lion dance troupes paraded through the Vietnamese exhibition area.

Vietnam’s fertility drops below replacement in recent years, from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024 and 1.93 in 2025, especially in major cities and more developed regions. (Photo: VNA)

Health ministry targets annual fertility rate of 2% by 2030

Vietnam’s fertility has dropped below replacement in recent years, from 2.11 children per woman in 2021 to 1.91 in 2024 and 1.93 in 2025, especially in major cities and more developed regions, prompting the need for coordinated measures to encourage childbirth.

The Hoa Binh 1 and 2 wind power plants in Vinh Hau commune, Ca Mau province generate around 400 million kWh annually, contributing to the country’s energy security (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s energy transition on track, poised to become regional power hub: Malaysian expert

Vietnam is entering the most challenging phase—from planning to execution—where financial, infrastructural and governance challenges are all surfacing at once. Yet this stage also clarifies opportunities. If the country can overcome systemic bottlenecks and balance security, transition and cost considerations, it has the potential to emerge as a key energy pillar in Southeast Asia.

Hung Ha Veston Factory under May 10 Corporation has invested in sewing machines using AI technology to serve production (Photo: VNA)

Digital technologies redraw jobs landscape

Vietnam’s labour market is entering an accelerated transition under digitalisation and AI. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), about 11.5 million workers - one in five - are in jobs potentially affected by GenAI.

The Vietnam Education Publishing House is working to supply textbooks to localities (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam picks one textbook set for all schools, targets free books by 2030

The Ministry of Education and Training has selected the “Ket noi tri thuc voi cuoc song” (Connecting Knowledge with Life) series, published by state-owned Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH), from among three existing sets. The education minister approved the choice on December 26, 2025, locking in enough time for preparation before the new school year.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at a meeting with voters from ten wards in central Hanoi on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

New opportunities open for Hanoi to make stronger breakthrough: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam told voters from ten central Hanoi wards on May 4 that while Hanoi faces significant challenges, it also has unprecedented opportunities for breakthrough development befitting its role as the capital, as he and members of the city’s delegation to the 16th National Assembly met with constituents to hear their views and brief them on the legislature’s first session.

A requiem ceremony for Nguyen Van Tu held ahead of the park naming event. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin names park after Vietnamese victim of neo-Nazi violence

Nguyen Van Tu, born in 1963, was murdered on April 24, 1992, at the age of 29 amid a surge of far-right violence targeting immigrants in post-reunification Germany. His death remains a stark reminder of a difficult period for Vietnamese and other foreign communities in the country.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man lays flowers in commemoration of President Ho Chi Minh, heroes and martyrs at the memorial site of the Nam Ky Uprising in Hoc Mon commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman pays tribute at Hoc Mon historic site

Writing in the memorial book, Chairman Tran Thanh Man said he was deeply moved to visit the site, which witnessed the Nam Ky Uprising on November 23, 1940 and preserved important milestones in the long struggle of the army and people of the 18 hamlets of betel gardens.

The opening ceremony of the Hoa Binh - Xuan Mai clean water plant. (Photo hanoimoi.vn)

5 trillion VND clean water plant opened in Phu Tho

Cplant’s launch marked a key milestone in developing technical infrastructure in Phu Thọ and surrounding regions, helping meet rising demand for clean water in Hanoi while supporting urban, industrial and services growth.