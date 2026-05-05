Dong Thap tightens fishing control to curb IUU fishing

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Dong Thap (VNA) – Dong Thap province has stepped up efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, achieving notable results, with no vessels reported violating foreign waters since 2024.

The southern province has ensured 100% of fishing vessels are registered, licensed, and equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS). Authorities have strengthened inspections, particularly targeting vessels that lose tracking signals or fail to meet operational conditions.

Localities such as My Tho ward and Gia Thuan commune have enhanced supervision by publicly listing non-compliant vessels and assigning officials to closely monitor them. Regular checks and strict enforcement have helped prevent violations, including cases of prolonged signal loss or illegal fishing beyond permitted boundaries.

Coordination among border guards, fisheries authorities, police, and port management units has been reinforced to strictly control vessels entering and leaving ports, ensuring compliance with regulations.

Dong Thap is also accelerating digital transformation in fisheries management, including building integrated data systems and applying satellite monitoring technologies. At the same time, policies are being implemented to support vessel upgrades, equipment replacement, and career transitions for fishermen exiting the sector.

Authorities emphasised the need to strictly manage non-compliant vessels, ensure full VMS coverage, and maintain real-time monitoring to sustainably prevent violations related to IUU fishing./.

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