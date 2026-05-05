Vietnam space opens at Foire de Paris

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Paris (VNA) – The Vietnam space was opened at the Foire de Paris on May 4 by the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, marking the country’s continued presence at one of Europe’s most prominent trade and cultural events.

The opening ceremony featured vibrant performances, including a traditional lion dance and musical showcases with the monochord (dan bau) and T’rung bamboo instrument, offering visitors an immersive introduction to Vietnamese culture. The festive atmosphere was further enhanced as lion dance troupes paraded through the Vietnamese exhibition area.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai highlighted the significance of the Vietnam space at this year's fair, following the recent upgrade of Vietnam–France relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He noted that the space serves not only as a commercial showcase but also as tangible evidence of deepening bilateral cooperation.

The Ambassador said that Vietnam is increasingly positioning itself as a strategic partner of France, with “Made in Vietnam” products gaining visibility for their technological content, sustainable agricultural practices, and high-quality craftsmanship. He also underscored the role of culture as a key driver in strengthening ties, enabling audiences to experience a Vietnam that blends tradition with modernity and innovation.

Vietnamese Ambassador Trinh Duc Hai, Director of Foire de Paris Steven Abajoli, and Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO visit a Vietnamese coffee booth at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed hope that visitors would gain a deeper understanding of Vietnam’s hospitality and explore opportunities for investment and tourism, as the country is featured as a destination within the fair’s “Around the World” programme.

Meanwhile, Steven Abajoli, Director of the fair, said Vietnam continues to be one of the most attractive destinations for visitors. Over the 12-day event, the space acts as a “window into Vietnam,” offering interactive experiences of the country’s culture, products, and daily life.

According to Tang Thanh Son, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, participation in the fair is part of ongoing efforts to promote Vietnam’s image globally. The space presents a comprehensive showcase spanning culture, tourism, agricultural products, and regional specialties.

He added that the Vietnamese booth attracted strong interest from international visitors from the outset, receiving positive feedback on Vietnam’s image and tourism potential, reflecting growing global attention towards the country.

From a business perspective, Do Quynh Phuong, Director of ACEM Company, operator of the Viet–France Market supermarket chain said the fair provides a valuable platform for Vietnamese enterprises to engage directly with consumers and better understand market demand.

She noted that such direct interaction enables businesses to refine products in terms of quality and design. While Vietnam possesses a wide range of distinctive products, their potential in international markets remains underexploited. The company is therefore focusing on introducing new items, particularly processed products such as juices, dried fruits, and food powders, to increase added value and support stable market access for Vietnamese agricultural goods.

Held annually since 1904 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Foire de Paris attracts between 400,000 and 500,000 visitors each year, along with more than 1,000 businesses across sectors ranging from housing and construction to gastronomy and international products./.