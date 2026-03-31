Politics

Vietnam, France bolster Party ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai highlighted the need to effectively implement the joint declaration elevating bilateral ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with priority given to cooperation in defence-security, energy transition and transport infrastructure.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (R) meets with Taylan Coskun, Politburo member of the French Communist Party (PCF) overseeing relations with Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (R) meets with Taylan Coskun, Politburo member of the French Communist Party (PCF) overseeing relations with Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai met with Taylan Coskun, Politburo member of the French Communist Party (PCF) overseeing relations with Vietnam, on March 30 to explore ways to further consolidate traditional Party-to-Party ties and support the Vietnam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the meeting, the ambassador congratulated Taylan Coskun on his election to the Montreuil City Council and welcomed the PCF’s strong showing in the March 2026 local polls. He noted that the first-round re-election of National Secretary Fabien Roussel, along with gains in key constituencies, underscores the PCF’s credibility, intrinsic strength, and solid voter backing.

Looking ahead, he highlighted the need to effectively implement the joint declaration elevating bilateral ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with priority given to cooperation in defence-security, energy transition and transport infrastructure. He also urged the PCF to continue assisting efforts to gather historical materials related to President Ho Chi Minh and other veteran Vietnamese leaders during their time in France.

For his part, Coskun reaffirmed the PCF’s strong commitment to its longstanding friendship with the Communist Party and people of Vietnam, pledging to further deepen solidarity and cooperation.

He added that the PCF is preparing for its national congress in early July 2026 and planning delegation exchanges to step up engagement between the two Parties. He also supported enhanced coordination on historical research, suggesting the early establishment of a dedicated mechanism to ensure effective implementation./.

VNA
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