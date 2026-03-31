Politics

NA Standing Committee to review personnel work for submission to legislature

The NA Standing Committee will review and give opinions on several key matters, including draft resolutions on the Government’s organisational structure and the number of its members in the 16th NA term, along with a draft law to amend and supplement various articles of the Law on Social Insurance.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the closing ceremony of the 55th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the closing ceremony of the 55th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 56th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will take place over one and a half days, from the afternoon of April 1 to April 2, with personnel work high on the agenda, according to the NA Office.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man will deliver the opening remarks, while Vice Chairpersons will take turns chairing the session.

The NA Standing Committee will review and give opinions on several key matters, including draft resolutions on the Government’s organisational structure and the number of its members in the 16th NA term, along with a draft law to amend and supplement various articles of the Law on Social Insurance.

The committee will also review and adopt amendments to Resolution No. 730/2004 on salary scales and allowances for state officials and leaders, as well as professional salary systems in the court and procuracy sectors. In addition, it will conduct a comprehensive review of the system of legal normative documents.

Regarding oversight, it will examine reports on the implementation of the 2025 supervision programme and early 2026 activities, and consider the proposed supervision programme for 2027.

On major national issues, the NA Standing Committee will discuss the Government's reports on socio-economic development, including updated assessments for 2025, early 2026 performance, and the five-year plan for 2026–2030. It will also look into the Government's reports on the supplementary review of the 2025 state budget’s implementation and early 2026 execution, efforts to promote thrift and curb wastefulness in 2025, the state’s finance in 2024, and the final settlement of the 2024 state budget.

The implementation of the medium-term public investment plan for 2021-2025 and a draft medium-term public investment plan for 2026-2030, as well as the outcomes of the national financial plan and the plan for public debt management for 2021–2025, and proposed plans for 2026–2030, will also be put on the table.

The NA Standing Committee will also give opinions on personnel work to be submitted to the first session of the 16th legislature, as well as on the issuance of a government decree regulating the management and use of the state budget for certain external activities.

At the session, the NA Standing Committee will, for the third time, review preparations for the first session of the 16th NA./.

VNA
#National Assembly Standing Committee #56th session #personnel work
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