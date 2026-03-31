Politics

Vietnam, Greece step up labour cooperation

Official figures show that nearly 1,500 Vietnamese workers are currently authorised to work in Greece across both seasonal and long-term roles. Greek employers consistently rate Vietnamese labourers highly for their work ethic, skills, and adaptability.

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong meets with Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Athanasios Plevris during a working session. (Photo: Published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong meets with Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Athanasios Plevris during a working session. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong has underscored Vietnam’s desire to expedite the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on labour cooperation with Greece, aimed at creating a clear legal framework for collaboration, and ensuring worker protection in line with both countries’ regulations.

At a meeting on March 30 with Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Athanasios Plevris, the ambassador also briefed on Vietnam’s broader labour cooperation landscape, particularly its engagement with European partners, including Greece.

Official figures show that nearly 1,500 Vietnamese workers are currently authorised to work in Greece across both seasonal and long-term roles. Greek employers consistently rate Vietnamese labourers highly for their work ethic, skills, and adaptability—views reinforced at a Vietnam–Greece labour cooperation workshop held in Athens in December 2025, which attracted 130 representatives from recruitment agencies, industry groups, and businesses.

Plevris said Greece is looking to deepen labour ties and formalise agreements with partner countries, including Vietnam, to facilitate the lawful recruitment of foreign workers and meet rising workforce demand for economic growth. He added that Vietnamese workers are well-regarded for their professionalism, diligence, and minimal workplace issues.

Both sides are expected to resume negotiations to finalise terms in line with their respective legal systems, paving the way for an early signing of the memorandum.

Greece is estimated to require around 100,000 foreign workers annually. Key labour-sending countries include Romania, Albania, Ukraine, Egypt, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam./.

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#Greece #labour cooperation
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