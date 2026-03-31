☀️ Morning digest on March 31

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary To Lam urged Military Central Hospital 108 to develop into a model healthcare institution and a reliable pillar serving both the armed forces and the public, while addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on March 30 marking the hospital’s 75th anniversary (April 1, 1951–2026).



General Secretary Lam praised the hospital for consistently fulfilling its critical mission of protecting the health of senior Vietnamese leaders as well as high-ranking leaders from Laos and Cambodia, tasks requiring strong expertise, political steadfastness and a profound sense of responsibility. Read full story



- Party General Secretary To Lam presided over a ceremony in Hanoi on March 30 to bestow the Military Exploit Order and Party membership badges on several incumbent and former Party and State leaders.



General Secretary Lam presented the first-class Military Exploit Order to Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and Prime Minister; Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister; Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member and Secretary of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and former head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs; and Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member of the 13th-term Party Central Committee and standing member of the Subcommittee for Documents for the 14th National Party Congress. Read full story



- The Hanoi Party Committee’s standing board should continue its resolute working spirit, maintain its current momentum, and crank up the sense of determination and dynamism even further, Party General Secretary To Lam told a conference in Hanoi on March 30.



The conference approved a report on outcomes of the first round of inspection and supervision covering the leadership to roll out resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the municipal Party Congress. Key items included full-term action plans, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, early progress toward double-digit growth targets, the operation of the new two-tier local administration model, and strides made in the Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation. Read full story



- Vietnam and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and traditional friendship during a series of high-level meetings in Phnom Penh on March 30.



During his working visit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid courtesy calls on Vice President of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Chairman of the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee Samdech Say Chhum, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and head of the CPP Central Committee’s External Relations Commission Prak Sokhonn. He also held working sessions with Vice Chairman of the CPP Central Committee's External Relations Commission Suos Yara and Secretary of State of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ung Rachana. Read full story



- The Vietnam Saigon Textile & Garment Industry – Fabric & Garment Accessories Expo 2026 (SaigonTex – SaigonFabric 2026) is scheduled to take place from April 8 to 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, showcasing the latest technologies and evolving trends shaping the textile and garment sector.



Expected to draw more than 32,000 trade visitors, the event ranks among the largest specialised international exhibitions in textiles, machinery, materials and fabrics, and is officially recognised by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), said the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS). Read full story



- Vietnam delivered a vibrant showcase of culture and heritage at the 2026 Macau International Parade, captivating international audiences with traditional costumes and dynamic performances presented by the Vietnamese Overseas Association in Macau (China).



Duong Trung Duc, President of the Vietnamese Overseas Association in Macau, said that while Vietnam has joined the event for three consecutive years, this was the first time the Vietnamese delegation was selected among the opening groups to lead the parade procession. The recognition, he said, reflected the host authorities’ appreciation of Vietnam’s growing contribution to international cultural exchanges. The event also provided an opportunity for the Vietnamese community in Macau to strengthen cultural connectivity and mutual understanding, helping foster cooperation in trade, tourism and economic ties. Read full story./.

VNA