Nguyen Van Duoc re-elected Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for 2026–2031

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) — The 11th-term People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City (2026–2031) on March 30 elected key positions under its authority and completed the organisational structure of both the council and the municipal People’s Committee during its first session.



With 98.37% of votes in support, Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee was re-elected Chairman of the People’s Committee for 2026–2031.



The leadership of the municipal People’s Committee was further consolidated with the re-election of seven vice chairmen from the previous term.



Meanwhile, Vo Van Minh, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, was re-elected Chairman of the People’s Council with 100% approval. The new Standing Board of the council includes four vice chairpersons, all elected unanimously.



The council also established four specialised boards for economic and budgetary, legal, socio-cultural, and urban affairs, while electing their heads, 17 members of the municipal People’s Committee, and jurors to the People’s Court.



Addressing the session, Secretary of the Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang underscored its significance as the starting point of a new term and a key milestone in the city’s development. He called on the People’s Council to further innovate its operations, improve the quality of decision-making and oversight, and act decisively and effectively to meet public expectations.



He stressed that the council plays a crucial role in shaping institutions, allocating resources and exercising oversight, particularly in ensuring efficient and transparent use of resources. The People’s Council and the People’s Committee, he noted, should further function as two complementary pillars—one responsible for decision-making and supervision, the other for implementation—working in close coordination to deliver tangible outcomes.



Congratulating the newly elected council and its members, National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue to serve as the country’s economic locomotive, a major growth engine and a centre for finance, science, technology, innovation and international integration.



He stressed the need for enhanced governance capacity to ensure rapid, sustainable and inclusive development, while noting the Politburo’s in-principle approval for the city to develop a draft special urban law, aimed at creating a breakthrough legal framework to unlock its full potential and strengthen global competitiveness.



In this context, the municipal People’s Council should not only take a proactive and substantive role in formulating and refining mechanisms, policies and draft laws, but also fully reflect the practical requirements of urban governance, accurately identify institutional bottlenecks, and propose breakthrough, feasible and forward-looking solutions, while ensuring coherence, dynamism and innovation in decision-making on the city’s development governance, added Hai./.

VNA