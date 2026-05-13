Politics

Digital transformation must deliver real improvements in legislative efficiency: NA leader

Chairman Tran Thanh Man underlined that digital transformation must go beyond investing in software or platforms and instead create substantive changes in working methods, advisory quality and operational efficiency.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has stressed the requirement of accelerating digital transformation within the legislature to improve its operational efficiency.

The top legislator was chairing a working session on May 13 with the NA’s Steering Committee for science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, alongside the legislature’s Steering Committee for digital transformation.

Considering establishment of NA's AI centre

Chairman Man underlined that digital transformation must go beyond investing in software or platforms and instead create substantive changes in working methods, advisory quality and operational efficiency.

He commended the proactive efforts by both steering committees since the Politburo's issuance of Resolution 57-NQ/TW, noting that initial results are relatively positive and have received high evaluation by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Regarding apparatus consolidation, he assigned Permanent Vice Chairman of the NA Do Van Chien to oversee the merger of the two steering committees into a single body. He emphasised that relevant agencies or individuals must be held accountable for any delays in implementing tasks, reaffirming the principle that those unable to meet requirements should step aside.

The top legislator also called for expanding the “Digital literacy for all – Digital parliament” movement across the political system, while continuing to develop practical digital skills training materials for NA officials and staff.

On the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2026–2027, Chairman Man outlined a “three-pillar” model involving task setters, AI experts and infrastructure providers. AI, he said, should be integrated into core parliamentary activities such as legislation, supreme supervision, decision-making on national issues, external affairs and voter affairs.

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An overview of the working session (Photo: VNA)

The NA will also study the establishment of a dedicated AI centre to directly support legislative and supervisory activities while strengthening connections with parliaments worldwide and Vietnam’s AI community, he added.

Data viewed as strategic asset

The leader requested the NA Office to accelerate the official operation of digital systems already tested successfully and prioritise key applications to avoid delays or inefficiency. A list of prioritised software and applications for application must be submitted within July.

He stressed that digital transformation must be linked to administrative reform, improved work quality and performance evaluation.

He also directed the completion of the NA’s Digital Architecture 2.0 in line with the national digital framework and compatible with digital transformation efforts across Party agencies by the end of 2026.

Highlighting the importance of data governance, the top legislator stated that data should be treated as a strategic asset of the NA. He requested developing a digital data strategy of the NA and a roadmap for digitising archival records, ensuring connectivity with the national data centre and other political system databases.

The Chairman further urged the rapid deployment of a secure internal network and confidential operational system for NA agencies by the second quarter of 2026, alongside stronger cybersecurity monitoring and early-warning mechanisms.

He also emphasised the need to develop digital human resources, foster digital culture, attract technology experts, improve coordination mechanisms and perfect digital transformation evaluation criteria.

Chairman Man expressed confidence that with strong determination from NA leaders, steering committees, relevant agencies and technology partners, the implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW and the NA’s digital transformation agenda for 2026–2030 will achieve more visible and substantive progress, helping achieve Vietnam’s target of double-digit economic growth./.

VNA
#NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man #digital transformation #Resolution 57-NQ/TW #NA’s Digital Architecture 2.0
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