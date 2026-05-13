Politics

Vietnam strives for substantive outcome at NPT review conference

At the meeting this week, Ambassador Viet briefed the UNGA President on developments during the first two weeks of the conference. He stressed that the current international geopolitical landscape poses numerous complex challenges, while reaffirming Vietnam’s determination, together with other member states, to promote substantive and balanced outcomes at the conference.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), meets with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), meets with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has held a meeting with Annalena Baerbock, President of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss the progress of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT RevCon), which is taking place from April 27 to May 22 in New York.​

At the meeting this week, Ambassador Viet briefed the UNGA President on developments during the first two weeks of the conference. He stressed that the current international geopolitical landscape poses numerous complex challenges, while reaffirming Vietnam’s determination, together with other member states, to promote substantive and balanced outcomes at the conference.​

In his capacity as President of the 11th NPT Review Conference, Viet expressed appreciation for the support extended by Baerbock to Vietnam and highly valued her leadership in advancing a number of key UN processes in recent times. He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to coordinate closely and contribute actively to efforts to reform and enhance the efficiency of the UN in general and the General Assembly in particular.​

For her part, Baerbock highlighted the importance of the 11th NPT Review Conference at a time when the world is facing serious challenges to international peace and security. She commended Vietnam’s efforts and contributions as President of the conference, particularly the early circulation of the draft outcome document.​

Baerbock affirmed that both she personally and the Office of the President of the General Assembly stand ready to support the President of the 11th NPT Review Conference in chairing the meeting, coordinating negotiations and fostering consensus to help the conference achieve positive results.​

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was signed in 1968 and entered into force in 1970. With 191 member states, it remains the most comprehensive international treaty on nuclear arms control. Vietnam officially acceded to the treaty in 1982. Under the treaty framework, the review conference is held every five years to assess the implementation of the treaty and strengthen its universality./.​

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