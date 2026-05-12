Top leader of Vietnam receives Vientiane official in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam on May 12 received a visiting delegation from Laos' Vientiane capital, led by Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.



The host congratulated the Party organisation, authorities and people of Vientiane on their recent achievements, affirming that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently attach the highest priority to the “unique” great friendship between Vietnam and Laos.



He reiterated Vietnam’s strong support for Laos’ renewal and international integration efforts and expressed readiness to provide maximum assistance for and share experience with Laos in overcoming challenges and difficulties.



He stressed that cooperation between localities, particularly between the capitals of Hanoi and Vientiane, plays an especially important role as a pioneering force in effectively implementing the foreign polices of the two Parties and States, while also serving as a bridge between politics and development, as well as between strategy and concrete action.



Amid increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global developments, and with 2026 opening up a new phase of bilateral cooperation, General Secretary and President Lam underlined the need for the two countries to elevate cooperation in a more substantive, effective and sustainable manner, closely linking political ties with socio-economic development and strengthening bonds between the peoples of both nations and capitals.



On that basis, he said Hanoi and Vientiane should continue to lead by example in locality-to-locality cooperation. In the spirit of “comrades and brothers”, Hanoi should work closely with Vientiane to enhance information exchanges, share experience and support each other across all spheres, with the aim of achieving mutual development and further contributing to the Vietnam – Laos special relationship.



The top leader also stressed the importance of effectively implementing the cooperation agreements already signed. Agencies of both capitals should take more proactive and determined action by translating commitments into practical programmes and projects with clear priorities and measurable outcomes. He asked for stronger efforts to remove obstacles and accelerate implementation in key fields such as the economy, science – technology, education – training, health care, and poverty reduction.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed confidence that with a solid foundation and strong political determination, relations between Hanoi and Vientiane will continue to flourish, contributing to the development of each locality and further deepening the great friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.



For his part, Siphandone briefed his host on activities conducted during the visit, and informed him of Vientiane’s recent socio-economic development as well as cooperation between the Lao capital and various localities in Vietnam.



He affirmed that the Vientiane Party Committee will continue to uphold the fine traditions of bilateral ties and coordinate closely with Vietnamese localities in effectively implementing high-level agreements and memoranda of understanding, thereby helping to further strengthen the special Vietnam – Laos relationship./.

VNA