Politics

Party, State leader welcomes 85 outstanding children

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam expressed confidence that the 85 exemplary children continue spreading positive values, humility and determination, while inspiring their peers nationwide to strive for progress and contribute to building a developed, prosperous and happy Vietnam.

General Secretary and State President To Lam presents the photograph "Uncle Ho with Children" to outstanding children nationwide (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary and State President To Lam presents the photograph "Uncle Ho with Children" to outstanding children nationwide (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam hosted a reception for 85 outstanding members of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union from across the country at the Presidential Palace on May 14, on the occasion of the union's 85th founding anniversary (May 15, 1941–2026).

The outstanding union members reported to the Party and State leader on their achievements in study and self-improvement, while sharing their aspirations, ambitions and passion for science, arts and sports. They also expressed gratitude to the Party and State for their care and support.

Addressing the gathering, General Secretary and President Lam described the exemplary union members as representatives of the qualities and character of Vietnamese children.

Each child brings a beautiful story, he said, adding that the 85 exemplary faces reflected the efforts of millions of union members and children nationwide who are striving to study well, overcome difficulties and carry out good deeds every day.

The Party and State leader noted that Vietnamese children today are growing up in peace rather than amid war, poverty and hardship, but are facing new challenges in the modern era.

While they now enjoy better educational opportunities, broader access to knowledge and faster connectivity, they must also learn to filter information carefully, use technology responsibly and lead honest, disciplined, compassionate and responsible lives.

Patriotism today, he stressed, begins with serious study, healthy living, self-respect, protecting what is right and refusing to remain indifferent to wrongdoing.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-gap-mat-85-doi-vien-tieu-bieu-toan-quoc-8760778-1.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and outstanding children at the event (Photo: VNA)

Recalling President Ho Chi Minh’s deep affection for children, General Secretary and State President Lam said the late leader’s “Five Teachings” remain a profound value system guiding children in learning, self-improvement and personal development.

He underlined the need to create a safe and equitable environment for all children at home, at school, in society and online, ensuring equal opportunities in education, recreation, care, protection and development regardless of background or circumstances.

Above all, he said, children should be encouraged to nurture aspirations for Vietnam - aspirations to study harder, live better, work better and contribute more to the nation, while believing that Vietnamese people can rise, innovate and make worthy contributions to humanity.

The leader also expressed concern that many children still do not gain access to education, recreation and adequate care, while others face hardship, early labour, violence, abuse or abandonment.

Recent heartbreaking cases, he noted, serve as a reminder that child protection must focus not only on responding after incidents occur, but also on prevention, early detection, timely support and strict handling of abuse, violence, indifference and cover-ups.
A civilised society is reflected in how it protects the vulnerable, especially children, he stressed.

Marking the 85th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union and looking towards the organisation’s centenary in 2041 and Vietnam’s development aspirations for 2045, the leader encouraged children to study diligently, work hard, cultivate moral values, maintain good health, nurture dreams and perform good deeds every day.

He urged children to protect themselves from violence, social misconduct and harmful information, while striving to become good citizens in the future.

The top leader also called on the relevant agencies and officials in charge of children’s affairs to ensure the organisation remains a safe, vibrant and creative environment fostering patriotism, appreciation of tradition, life skills, creativity and social responsibility.

Schools and the education sector, he added, must become safe, humane and happy environments that not only impart knowledge but also cultivate personality, discipline, compassion and civic responsibility. Violence, humiliation, discrimination and bullying, he stressed, must have no place in schools.

Regarding families, General Secretary and State President Lam said grandparents, parents and caregivers must serve as children’s first source of love and support. Children need to be listened to, respected, guided, and protected. Discipline must never involve violence or neglect.

The leader also called for child protection, care and education as a genuine priority backed by concrete policies, resources and accountability, with special attention given to disadvantaged and vulnerable children so that no child is left behind.

He expressed confidence that the 85 exemplary children continue spreading positive values, humility and determination, while inspiring their peers nationwide to strive for progress and contribute to building a developed, prosperous and happy Vietnam./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Ho Chi Minh Vanguard Children's Union #outstanding children #child protection #child care
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