Senior Vietnamese Party official visits Cambodia to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Trinh Van Quyet, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Central Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, held a series of high-level meetings in Phnom Penh on May 13 during his working visit to Cambodia.



Accordingly, Quyet met with Acting Head of State, President of the Senate and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, and First Vice President of the National Assembly Cheam Yeap.



At the meetings, the senior Vietnamese Party official affirmed that Vietnam would continue to work closely with Cambodia to strengthen and deepen bilateral ties, while consistently supporting Cambodia’s peaceful, stable and prosperous development.



Quyet emphasised that information, education and mass mobilisation work plays a particularly important role, not only as a core aspect of Party-building in each country, but also as a core force on vital ideological front, thus helping to reinforce public trust, strengthen social consensus and serve as a “bridge” connecting the two Parties, States and peoples. Such cooperation would continue to consolidate the socio-political foundations of bilateral relations, while deepening solidarity, friendship, mutual understanding and trust between Vietnam and Cambodia.



He also expressed his hope that Cambodian leaders would continue to support closer coordination between the agencies responsible for information, education and mass mobilisation in both countries, strengthen reliable defence and security cooperation, and jointly maintain a peaceful, friendly and cooperative border.



Quyet called for stronger public education efforts highlighting the long-standing traditional friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia, particularly among younger generations, in order to preserve and develop the comprehensive and enduring partnership between the two nations.



Cambodian leaders, for their part, expressed their satisfaction at the continued positive and comprehensive development of relations between the two Parties and countries in line with previously agreed directions.



They also conveyed deep appreciation for Vietnam’s timely and effective support during Cambodia’s struggle to overthrow the genocidal Pol Pot regime, rebuild the country and advance national reconciliation, peace and development.



The Cambodian side stated that the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainable relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia constitute a valuable shared asset that should be preserved and passed on to future generations.



Acting Head of State Hun Sen underlined the importance of coordinating activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1967–2027), describing the occasion as a historic milestone in bilateral ties.



He also agreed with Quyet’s assessment that Party-to-Party cooperation plays a guiding role in making relations between the two countries closer and more trustworthy.



PM Hun Manet noted that the two countries have consistently supported one another throughout their respective development processes and pledged to work closely with Vietnam in effectively implementing high-level agreements and commitments.



Meanwhile, Cheam Yeap affirmed Cambodia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Vietnam’s National Assembly in order to promote more substantive and sustainable bilateral relations. He also noted that Cambodia would host the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference and the Francophonie Summit in 2026, expressing hope that senior Vietnamese leaders would attend.



Also on the day, Quyet held talks with Men Sam An, Vice President of the CPP and head of its Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, and Tak Sun Y, member of the Standing Committee of the CPP Central Committee and head of the CPP Central Committee's Commission for Publicity and Education.



A view of the talks in Phnom Penh on May 13. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides held substantive discussions on implementing conclusions reached during the February meeting between the Standing Committee of the CPP Central Committee and the Politburo of the CPV, particularly in the fields of information, education and mass mobilisation.



Discussions focused on major cooperative priorities, including strengthening communication and public awareness campaigns on friendship between the two Parties and peoples, preparing activities marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and enhancing coordination between the relevant Party commissions of both countries.



Both sides stressed that the enduring relationship between Vietnam and Cambodia have been forged through shared historical struggles for national liberation, construction and national defence. They agreed that, in the context of new development challenges, greater efforts are needed to make bilateral cooperation increasingly substantive and effective, transforming “traditional friendship” into a genuine “driver of development”.



Regarding future cooperation priorities, the two sides agreed to intensify public education on historical solidarity and mutual support between the two Parties, States and peoples; expand delegation exchanges and experience-sharing activities, particularly in Party-building and mass mobilisation work in the digital era; strengthen cadre training cooperation; promote cultural and tourism exchanges; and support greater collaboration between major media organisations in both countries.



During his visit from May 12 to 14, Quyet and the high-level Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the Vietnam – Cambodia friendship monument in Phnom Penh, met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cambodia, and also laid flowers at the Vietnam–Cambodia friendship monument in Siem Reap.



The delegation additionally met with Ean Khun, member of the CPP Central Committee and Vice President of the CPP Organisation in Siem Reap./.