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Free regular health check-ups, screening for all people

The Prime Minister has issued Directive No. 17/CT-TTg dated May 6, 2026 on organising regular and free health check-ups and screening services for all people.

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#Vietnam #Prime Minister #Directive 17/CT-TTg #healthcare #public health #free health screening #regular health check-ups #Electronic Health Records #preventive healthcare #medical services #healthcare access #social welfare #grassroots healthcare #VNeID #health policy #Vietnam healthcare sector
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