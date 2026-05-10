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International arrivals hit a record 8.8 million in first four months

Vietnam welcomed 8.8 million international visitors in the first four months of this year, up 14.6% year on year and marking the highest figure ever recorded for the period.

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#Vietnam tourism #international arrivals #January–April 2026 #record high #year-on-year growth #inbound travel #tourism recovery
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