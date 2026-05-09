Hai Phong offers humanitarian assistance to foreign citizens rescued at sea

Hai Phong (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong People’s Committee Tran Van Quan visited the local Bach Long Vi special zone on May 9 to encourage rescue forces and provide humanitarian assistance to foreign fishermen rescued in the waters off the island.



Quan commended the sense of responsibility and courage shown by officers and soldiers of the city’s border guard command, who braved dangerous sea conditions to successfully rescue two foreign vessels. He also presented gifts from the city authorities to border guard personnel directly involved in the rescue operations and in safeguarding national sovereignty on the island.



The delegation later visited and offered encouragement and essential supplies to 10 crew members from two Chinese-flagged fishing vessels now being cared for by the command and relevant forces on the island, with logistics and medical support provided.



The crew members sent a letter of thanks to the municipal authorities and command. They stressed that without the timely and effective assistance of Vietnamese forces, their lives and property might not have been safeguarded. The fishermen also expressed their hope that Vietnamese authorities would continue facilitating repairs to their vessels and complete procedures soon so the boats could resume fishing activities in Chinese waters.



The distressed vessels have completed repair and recovery work and are currently anchored at the Bach Long Vi harbour shelter. (Photo: VNA)

Earlier, the two Chinese fishing vessels ran aground in the waters off Bach Long Vi on May 4 and 5 due to adverse weather conditions.



The border guard command swiftly mobilised personnel and equipment to carry out emergency rescue operations. After several days of recovery efforts, rescue teams successfully pulled the two vessels away from submerged rocks and brought them safely into the Bach Long Vi harbour area.



Repair work on the two foreign fishing vessels has now been largely completed. The command is continuing to coordinate with relevant agencies and Chinese maritime law enforcement forces to arrange an appropriate time to escort and hand over the vessels and fishermen in accordance with legal regulations and international practice./.