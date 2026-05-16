Society

Criminal proceedings launched against copyright infringement

Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation to clarify the alleged offences committed by the accused and related violations by other individuals, while seeking measures to fully recover assets linked to the cases.

Defendant Nguyen Hai Binh (left) and defendant Vo Van Nam (right). (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)
Defendant Nguyen Hai Binh (left) and defendant Vo Van Nam (right). (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency on May 15 initiated criminal proceedings against five cases involving alleged copyright and related rights infringement at several companies and organisations.

The decisions were made in accordance with Article 225 of the Penal Code.

In the case linked to Communication Trading & Service Corporation (BH Media Corp.), General Director Nguyen Hai Binh faced legal proceedings.

In another case involving Lululola Entertainment Co., Ltd., legal proceedings was launched against Director Vo Van Nam.

In the case related to the 1900 Group, Nguyen Minh Duc, owner of Doi Mat Troi business household, and Ngo Thanh Tung, owner of Thong Zeo business household also faced legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, in the case involving May Sai Gon Co., Ltd., the agency launched legal proceedings against Vo Hoang Viet and Nguyen Trung Truong Huy, Director of the company.

Another case concerns the Giong Ca De Doi Centre, where Diep Van Lap, the centre’s owner, was subject to legal proceedings.

Authorities are continuing to expand the investigation to clarify the alleged offences committed by the accused and related violations by other individuals, while seeking measures to fully recover assets linked to the cases./.

VNA
#Ministry of Public Security #copyright infringement #IP
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