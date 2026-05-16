Disability support association to chart new course at first congress

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will host the first congress of the Association in Support of Vietnamese Handicapped for the 2026–2031 term on May 18–19, a landmark event expected to chart a new development course for the organisation following its recent merger, while building on decades of humanitarian efforts to support people with disabilities and vulnerable children.



Addressing a press briefing on May 15, Ngo Sach Thuc, a member of the Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, said the new association was formed through the merger of the Vietnam Relief Association for Handicapped Children and the Association in Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans.



He described the consolidation as a meaningful step to unify resources and enhance effectiveness, noting that both organisations have, for over 30 years, consistently supported people with disabilities, orphans, and disadvantaged children, while promoting compassion and mobilising social resources for welfare activities.



The merger is also in line with the Party and State’s policy to streamline organisational structures under Conclusion No. 230-KL/TW of the Politburo and the Secretariat. It is expected to improve operational efficiency and strengthen the role of social organisations in complementing State-led social security policies.



Vietnam currently has more than 7 million people with disabilities, highlighting the need for stronger community engagement and broader participation from social organisations in care provision, job creation, and social inclusion efforts.



The congress will bring together about 300 delegates and focus on reviewing activities over the past five years, drawing lessons learned, and setting out directions, goals, and solutions for 2026–203.



The delegates are also expected to work on the association’s structure and operations, including its name, logo, guiding principles, financial management, and criteria for executive committee membership, in line with current regulations.



Building on the legacy of its predecessor organisations, the association aims to improve the quality of support services for people with disabilities and disadvantaged children, expand social resource mobilisation, and strengthen community connections.



The congress is seen as an opportunity to reaffirm the role of social organisations in supporting the State’s welfare policies, while fostering compassion and shared responsibility across society./.

VNA